JKUAT student charged with girlfriend’s murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – A second-year student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend.

Elvis Kibiwot Torotoich appeared before Lady Justice Florence Muchemi on Wednesday after spending 30 days in detention. He was formally charged with the murder of 19-year-old Belinda Wekesa, a second-year student at Uzuri Institute in Thika on February 7, 2025.

Justice Muchemi granted the accused a bond of Sh500,000, ruling that he would remain in custody at Nairobi Remand Prison if unable to secure his release.

“The next mention will be on May 5. Until then, the suspect will be detained at Nairobi Remand if he fails to pay bond,” ruled Justice Muchemi.

Investigators allege that Torotoich invited Belinda to his rented apartment in Juja, where a violent altercation broke out between him, the victim, and another man.

During the dispute, detectives claim Torotoich attacked Belinda and attempted to stab the other man.

As she tried to escape, Belinda reportedly ran toward the balcony, but the suspect allegedly pursued her and pushed her from the fourth floor.

Witnesses say that after the fatal fall, Torotoich attempted to cover up the incident by concealing her body.

CCTV footage capturing the events leading up to the tragedy is now central to the investigation.

Detectives are analyzing the footage and recording statements from a key witness who was present at the scene.