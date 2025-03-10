Connect with us

Itumbi says Bomas of Kenya not being sold, modernisation underway

Itumbi stated that the modernization project was a critical step for Kenya, aligning the nation with global standards in a bid to position it as Africa’s premier destination.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – The head of the Presidential Special Projects Dennis Itumbi says Bomas of Kenya is being modernised, not sold as he dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s claims that it had been sold.

While describing Gachagua’s remarks as reckless and misleading, Itumbi indicated that they were also baseless.

He emphasized that the modernization project was a critical step for Kenya, aligning the nation with global standards in a bid to position it as Africa’s premier destination for high-level conferencing, entertainment, and cultural exhibitions.

“Bomas of Kenya, an institution that has remained largely unchanged since the 1970s, is in the process of being transformed into a world-class international conference and cultural center,” Itumbi stated.  “This ambitious modernization is not just necessary, but it is long overdue.”

Itumbi clarified that contrary to the claims made by the former Deputy President, there has been no intention or discussion of selling the facility to any foreign entity. 

Instead, the government is investing in its expansion to include an 11,000-seater modern arena designed to provide a state-of-the-art venue for Kenya’s thriving creative industry. 

Additionally, a new Commercial Presidential Villas Street is being developed to offer premium accommodation for high-level delegates, which will also generate significant revenue for the country. 

The project also includes a revitalized Cultural Hub, ensuring the preservation and promotion of Kenya’s rich heritage while integrating modern developments.

Itumbi reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to growth, innovation, and cultural excellence through the Bomas modernization project. 

He emphasized that the project is an essential part of Kenya’s broader plan to elevate the nation and make it a global leader in conferencing, entertainment, and cultural tourism.

Over the weekend, Gachagua alleged that the government had sold an array of critical infrastructure including the Bomas of Kenya as well as large parcels of land belonging to Kenya prisons Services. 

