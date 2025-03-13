Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo Credits: World Bank

World

India Accelerates Green Transition as Energy Demand Surges

According to the International Energy Agency, India’s clean energy investments have surged over the past three years, driven by ambitious targets. The launch of the sovereign green bond market in 2023 contributed to a sharp rise in clean energy investments, reaching USD 68 billion in 2023—nearly 40% higher than the 2016-2020 average. Most of these funds have been directed toward low-emission power generation, including solar photovoltaics (PVs).

Published

March 13 – India’s energy consumption has doubled over the past two decades and is projected to grow by another 25% by 2030. To achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, the government is aggressively replacing fossil fuels with green alternatives.

According to the International Energy Agency, India’s clean energy investments have surged over the past three years, driven by ambitious targets. The launch of the sovereign green bond market in 2023 contributed to a sharp rise in clean energy investments, reaching USD 68 billion in 2023—nearly 40% higher than the 2016-2020 average. Most of these funds have been directed toward low-emission power generation, including solar photovoltaics (PVs).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Harnessing green energy from diverse sources is also a strategy for ensuring inclusive regional development. The Northeastern and Himalayan regions hold significant untapped hydropower potential, and India has doubled its hydropower generation from 73,579 GWh in 2002 to 2,098 GWh in 2023. Expanding hydropower in these regions is expected to generate employment and drive infrastructure development.

India’s renewable energy initiatives extend to the mining sector as well. The country is balancing increased coal mining output with strategic pollution reduction measures, leveraging green mining technologies such as surface miners, biotechnology solutions, dust control systems, and electrostatic precipitators.

Under the National Hydrogen Mission, the government is repurposing phased-out coal mines for green hydrogen production. This approach addresses land and freshwater constraints while creating job opportunities for communities previously dependent on coal mining. The Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) policy provides financial incentives for electrolyser manufacturing and green hydrogen production, with a budget allocation of ₹17,490 crore until 2029-30.

India’s energy policy has evolved to meet the country’s growing demands. Key initiatives include the National Solar Mission, the Green Energy Corridor Scheme, the PM-KUSUM scheme, and the recently launched PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This program, backed by an investment of over ₹75,000 crore, aims to provide up to 300 units of free electricity per month to one crore households through rooftop solar panel installations, covering up to 40% of the cost through subsidies.

The country’s push for green energy is also reshaping its employment landscape. India is now the world’s third-largest automotive market, with the electric vehicle (EV) industry projected to grow from USD 3.21 billion in 2022 to USD 113.99 billion by 2029 at a 66.52% CAGR. The Indian EV battery market is also set to expand significantly, from USD 16.77 billion in 2023 to USD 27.70 billion by 2028. The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME) schemes are transforming India into a global hub for auto component manufacturing and exports, with one-fourth of production geared toward international markets.

India’s rapid economic expansion is complemented by a shift toward sustainability. The adoption of EV-driven public transport and the phasing out of fossil fuel-powered buses in multiple cities are key steps toward achieving the objectives of the Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This initiative encourages individuals to actively participate in building a sustainable future.

India’s green mission serves as an exemplary model for developing countries facing the dilemma of choosing between economic growth and environmental sustainability. By fostering green job creation and inclusive policies, India demonstrates that growth and sustainability can go hand in hand. Decoupling economic expansion from environmental degradation remains a challenge, but India’s hydropower, hydrogen, and solar initiatives highlight how well-rounded policies can drive both prosperity and environmental stewardship. As the country continues on this trajectory, it is poised to emerge as a global leader in sustainable development by 2025, offering a blueprint for balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India, Mauritius To Sign Several MoUs During PM Modi’s Visit

New Delhi, March 13: Several memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged, including on trade and promoting SMEs, during the two-visit of Prime Minister Narendra...

16 minutes ago

World

Modi Evokes Rumi and Sufism at Jahan-e-Khusro Festival

Modi also cited Rumi’s wisdom on resolving conflicts at their inception: “Raise your arguments, not your voice. A flower blossoms in rain, not in...

March 5, 2025

World

Modi Meets Former Australian PM Abbott, Hails His Friendship with India

Abbott, who served as Australia’s Prime Minister from September 18, 2013, to September 15, 2015, was a member of the country’s House of Representatives...

March 2, 2025

World

Jaishankar, Wang Yi Discuss India-China Ties on G20 Sidelines in Johannesburg

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, recalled last year’s meeting between Chinese...

February 23, 2025

World

PM Modi to hold high-level talks with European Commission President

Feb 23 – President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will visit India on February 27-28, at the invitation of Prime Minister...

February 23, 2025

World

Jaishankar Backs South Africa’s G20 Agenda in Meeting with President Ramaphosa

Johannesburg, South Africa Feb 23 – External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday on the sidelines of...

February 23, 2025

World

Modi, Trump Reaffirm Strong US-India Ties in First Call Since Second Term Inauguration

Jan 28 – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Monday, reaffirming their commitment to a...

January 28, 2025

World

President Murmu Highlights Role of Indian Diaspora at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

She spoke when she addressed the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, where she also presented the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman...

January 12, 2025