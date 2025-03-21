IG Kanja Lauds US DEA Support in War on Transnational Crime

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has reaffirmed the National Police Service’s (NPS) commitment to combating transnational organized crime, particularly narcotics-related networks, to ensure a safer, drug-free environment.

During a courtesy call by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Country Attaché Karl Ash, Kanja commended the DEA’s support, emphasizing its pivotal role in strengthening the NPS’s operational capacity.

“Their discussion focused on a wide range of issues and underscored the long-standing partnership between the NPS and the US DEA in the fight against transnational organized crime,” the NPS said in a statement.

Ash assured continued support through training, provision of equipment, and intelligence sharing to strengthen law enforcement efforts. He also commended the NPS for its dedication to tackling drug trafficking.

The meeting, held at the NPS Headquarters, in Nairobi, follows a similar engagement earlier in March when Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga met with Ash to explore ways to bolster cooperation in dismantling transnational crime networks in Kenya.

The collaboration between the NPS, the DEA, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has included capacity building, training, mutual legal assistance (MLA), and technical support to enhance prosecutorial capabilities. Key areas of focus include prosecution-led investigations, intelligence sharing, and technical expertise in dismantling drug cartels and related crimes.

The US DEA, operating under the U.S. Department of Justice, collaborates with Kenyan law enforcement agencies not only to combat drug trafficking but also to address money laundering and other transnational crimes.

Ash was accompanied by DEA Special Agent Mathias Walls and Drug Enforcement Investigator Ruth Muinde. Also present were Principal Assistant to the IG Mathew Kutoh, Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police and Director of the Anti-Narcotics Unit Samuel Laboso, and other senior NPS officials.