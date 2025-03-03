IG Kanja: I Was Out of the Country When Illegal Garbage Dumping Was Reported

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya March 3 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has confirmed that criminal investigations into the illegal garbage dumping incident near Stima Plaza were launched immediately, despite his absence from the country at the time.

“I was in Nigeria when the matter was reported, but we initiated investigations as soon as we were informed,” Kanja said.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin revealed that Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) officials reported the incident at Parklands Police Station, prompting swift action.

“We launched investigations following the report, and several people have been arrested for questioning,” Amin said.

He added that authorities were probing the illegal waste disposal, vowing accountability.

“From our perspective, it was unfortunate that garbage was dumped unlawfully. We will conduct thorough investigations and prosecute those responsible,” Amin stated.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has interdicted two senior county officials over the incident, condemning it as unacceptable.

Appearing before the County Assembly’s Committee on Administration and Internal Security, Sakaja said the officers had ordered the dumping in retaliation over a financial dispute between Nairobi County and Kenya Power.

“Two officers have been interdicted because this is not what we stand for. On behalf of the staff, I apologise. That should not have happened,” Sakaja said.

The dispute began when Kenya Power disconnected electricity to several county facilities on February 14 over unpaid bills. In response, county officials cut water supply to Kenya Power’s offices and parked garbage trucks outside to restrict access.

To resolve the standoff, officials from Kenya Power, Nairobi County, the Energy Ministry, and the Head of Public Service met at City Hall on Wednesday. Sakaja confirmed that both parties agreed to restore water supply and remove the garbage trucks.

Regarding Kenya Power’s Ksh. 4.9 billion in unpaid wayleave fees and Nairobi County’s outstanding electricity bills, Sakaja said discussions with Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi would address the matter separately.

“We agreed that commercial disputes will be handled between Wandayi and me, and if necessary, the Intergovernmental Technical Relations Committee will intervene,” he said.

Sakaja also criticised Kenya Power for disconnecting electricity despite an agreement reached in December 2024.

“We had meetings and agreed on a way forward, but when you disconnect us at will, then we are also entitled to enforce,” he said.