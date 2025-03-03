Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja takes oath when he appeared before the Committee on Administration and Internal Security at County Hall on March 3, 2025 alongside Governor Johnson Sakaja answering questions about illegal garbage dumping at Stima Plaza.

Top stories

IG Kanja: I Was Out of the Country When Illegal Garbage Dumping Was Reported

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin revealed that Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) officials reported the incident at Parklands Police Station, prompting swift action.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya March 3 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has confirmed that criminal investigations into the illegal garbage dumping incident near Stima Plaza were launched immediately, despite his absence from the country at the time.

“I was in Nigeria when the matter was reported, but we initiated investigations as soon as we were informed,” Kanja said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin revealed that Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) officials reported the incident at Parklands Police Station, prompting swift action.

“We launched investigations following the report, and several people have been arrested for questioning,” Amin said.

He added that authorities were probing the illegal waste disposal, vowing accountability.

“From our perspective, it was unfortunate that garbage was dumped unlawfully. We will conduct thorough investigations and prosecute those responsible,” Amin stated.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has interdicted two senior county officials over the incident, condemning it as unacceptable.

Appearing before the County Assembly’s Committee on Administration and Internal Security, Sakaja said the officers had ordered the dumping in retaliation over a financial dispute between Nairobi County and Kenya Power.

“Two officers have been interdicted because this is not what we stand for. On behalf of the staff, I apologise. That should not have happened,” Sakaja said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The dispute began when Kenya Power disconnected electricity to several county facilities on February 14 over unpaid bills. In response, county officials cut water supply to Kenya Power’s offices and parked garbage trucks outside to restrict access.

To resolve the standoff, officials from Kenya Power, Nairobi County, the Energy Ministry, and the Head of Public Service met at City Hall on Wednesday. Sakaja confirmed that both parties agreed to restore water supply and remove the garbage trucks.

Regarding Kenya Power’s Ksh. 4.9 billion in unpaid wayleave fees and Nairobi County’s outstanding electricity bills, Sakaja said discussions with Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi would address the matter separately.

“We agreed that commercial disputes will be handled between Wandayi and me, and if necessary, the Intergovernmental Technical Relations Committee will intervene,” he said.

Sakaja also criticised Kenya Power for disconnecting electricity despite an agreement reached in December 2024.

“We had meetings and agreed on a way forward, but when you disconnect us at will, then we are also entitled to enforce,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Sakaja Interdicts Two County Officers Over Illegal Garbage Dumping At Stima Plaza

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja answers questions when he appeared before

20 minutes ago

County News

City Hall assigns personnel to sanitize Stima Plaza after truce

Personnel under the Green Nairobi initiative deployed fumigation machines, water boozers, and cleaning equipment, following a restoration order by National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

2 days ago

County News

Governors Accuse KPLC of High-Handedness in County Power Disconnections Amid Stand-Off With Nairobi County

The council highlighted past incidents where KPLC’s actions endangered lives and disrupted critical services.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Ministry of Health demands action against Nairobi County over dumping incident

The ministry of health has demanded that the Nairobi City County cleans and sanitizes the area around Stima Plaza immediately to allow a return...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP directs DCI to probe City Hall’s waste dumping at Kenya Power

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jacinta Nyamosi called it a serious matter that requires immediate legal action.

4 days ago

County News

Sakaja regrets garbage dump at Stima Plaza, cleans up mess

Sakaja ordered the removal of garbage trucks that had blocked entrances at the building owned by the utility company following a summon by Head...

5 days ago

County News

Businesses Near Stima Plaza Count Losses as Garbage Standoff Paralyzes Operations

Speaking to Capital FM News, Amos Ndung'u, the General Manager of Investments at Kenya Power Pension Fund (KPPF), which owns Stima Plaza, explained that...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi County Dumps Garbage at Stima Plaza in Sh3 billion Power Bills Standoff

The standoff follows Kenya Power’s decision to cut electricity at several Nairobi County offices over an outstanding Sh3.1 billion bill. In retaliation, the county...

1 week ago