IEBC Selection Panel Shortlists 1,356 Candidates for Chairperson and Member Positions

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 6 – The selection panel for the recruitment of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials has shortlisted 1,356 candidates for the positions of chairperson and commission members.

In a notice on local newspapers Thursday, Nelson Makanda, Chairperson of the Selection Panel, said that 37 candidates have been shortlisted for the chairperson position, including six women and three individuals with disabilities. Meanwhile, 1,319 candidates have been shortlisted for member positions.

“Following the longlisting exercise, the Selection Panel shall now proceed with the shortlisting process, the results of which will be published soon before moving on to the interviews,” Makanda stated.

He added that the full list of shortlisted candidates would be published in local newspapers on March 6. Makanda assured the public that the panel is adhering to its timelines and will complete the recruitment process within the 90-day deadline set by the IEBC Act.

The recruitment process began after President William Ruto appointed the panel through a gazette notice on January 27, 2025. By the February 15 deadline, the panel had received 1,848 applications. However, after a thorough review, 492 applications were excluded due to duplication, missing references, stray submissions, or automated email responses.

According to the statement, Homa Bay County recorded the highest number of applicants for the chairperson position, with five candidates. Kisii, Bungoma, and Trans Nzoia counties followed with three candidates each, while Siaya, Nyeri, and Baringo counties had two each. The remaining counties had either one or no applicants.

Among the shortlisted candidates, three are persons living with disabilities.