I will do whatever it takes to make sure you’re respected: President Ruto to Raila

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7- President William Ruto has pledged to ‘do all it takes’ to ensure Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is respected in Kenya.

Speaking on Friday after signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and ODM, President Ruto told Odinga that he will do anything he can to ensure he is well treated.

“Several months after the election, I called my brother Raila. I told him you have been my senior and party leader. I want you to be treated well and I will do anything I can to make sure you have respect in Kenya,” said Ruto.

Ruto congratulated Odinga for always putting the interest of the nation above his own and always fighting for Kenyans.

“History will judge you fairly for what you have done,” said Ruto.

The two leaders on Friday signed and MOU committing and resolving to collaborate and co-operate with each other to conduct broad based consultations on key issues.

The two leaders also agreed to fully implement the National Dialogue Committee report.

They further pledged ensure inclusivity of all Kenyans in all spheres of public life to an equitable budgetary resource allocation and opportunities in public appointments.

The leaders also agreed to protect devolution from any possibility of clawing back on developed functions.