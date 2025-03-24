I am emotionally intelligent: Amadi to IEBC Selection Panel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 –Former Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi has described herself as emotionally intelligent while appearing before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel.

During the interview, Amadi considered herself as a “unifier by nature and character, having had a lot of experience in high-pressure environments.”

She emphasized her leadership style, noting her ability to foster cohesion within teams while maintaining composure and competence in demanding situations.

“I consider myself to be a unifier just in my nature and character, having had a lot of experience in high-pressure environments, just being able to bring in the whole aspect of composure, competence, and gentle comportment because it’s a high-pressure position,” Amadi said.

Amadi highlighted the importance of the Chairperson’s role in steering the Commission towards a shared vision, saying the position requires not only setting the agenda but also rallying members around common goals.

“The role of the Chair involves playing a key role in setting the agenda. It means you must be able to rally members around the vision you have so that the agenda is supported, so that people have a common view, a shared understanding of what the agenda is about,” she said.

The former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary stressed that the chairperson must build and sustain a good working relationship with fellow commissioners, noting that the influence of the Chair extends beyond formal meetings.

“It is also the Chair’s role to ensure there is a good working relationship with each member of the Commission so that even outside of the Commission meetings, there is a channel to reach out and move the objectives of the Commission forward,” she added.

Amadi, who previously served as the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary (CRJ) from 2014 to 2024, pointed to her experience as an advantage in the IEBC role.

As CRJ, she was responsible for the day-to-day management of the Judiciary and worked closely with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), giving her firsthand insight into balancing leadership roles while safeguarding institutional independence.

“Having been in the position of a secretary and having that understanding of running a big and busy institution, it’s very clear to me where the role of the Chair ends and where that of the secretary begins. That is an advantage I will bring on board so that we don’t have an issue of overreach,” she noted.

She further pointed out that the Chair must shield the Secretariat from undue interference from other commissioners, underlining the need for institutional integrity and clear boundaries.

Before her role as CRJ, Amadi was a long-serving magistrate and later, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya. She also served as the National Coordinator at the National Legal Aid and Awareness Programme (NALEAP), where she championed access to justice for marginalized communities.

Her nomination comes at a critical time for the IEBC, which has been under scrutiny following previous election cycles marred by disputes.

If confirmed, Amadi would be tasked with overseeing the country’s next electoral cycle and rebuilding public trust in the electoral body.

The Selection Panel is expected to continue interviews throughout the week as it seeks to fill the chairperson’s post left vacant following the resignation of Wafula Chebukati in January 2023.