How the West Lost Its Mojo to China in Africa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has further eroded America’s global standing, while Beijing’s influence in Africa continues to rise. The shift is not just about politics; it reflects the contrasting approaches the two powers have taken toward Africa’s development.

Trump’s decision to shut down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)—the world’s largest aid donor—along with his reliance on tariffs as a negotiation tool, has only deepened skepticism among African nations about U.S. intentions. For years, African countries have voiced concerns over how they are treated by Washington and its allies, often finding themselves at the mercy of sanctions when they defy Western interests. With fragile economies, many African nations struggle under inflationary pressures that stem from these external pressures.

For decades, U.S. diplomacy in Africa has leaned heavily on foreign aid, but by scaling back such programs, Washington risks losing a crucial diplomatic tool. This comes at a time when many in the West are already anxious about China’s growing influence across the Global South.

Unlike the U.S. and its allies, who have focused on governance and capacity-building—the “software” of development—China has prioritized infrastructure, the “hardware” that drives visible progress. People believe in what they can see, and new roads, railways, and ports provide tangible benefits in ways that abstract ideals like democracy promotion often do not.

Western financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have long concentrated on policy-driven reforms, but these often lack the immediate impact of physical projects. In contrast, China’s billions in infrastructure investments have transformed economies, creating jobs and facilitating trade. Many Africans see Beijing’s approach as one that fosters self-reliance, unlike Western donor programs that often reinforce dependency.

The quality and durability of Chinese-built infrastructure have been widely praised, further cementing Beijing’s appeal. According to the 2024 African Youth Survey, conducted by the Johannesburg-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation, 82 percent of respondents view China’s influence in Africa positively. The survey, which polled 5,604 young Africans across 16 nations, underscores China’s rising status as one of the most influential non-African actors on the continent. Beijing’s growing appeal is linked to its strategic investments in infrastructure, job creation, and trade, all of which have improved livelihoods across Africa. China has pledged $51 billion over the next three years to further stimulate economic growth and create one million jobs on the continent.

In contrast, many African nations have accused the U.S. of unfair sanctions and political interference. China, by comparison, has positioned itself as a development partner with a policy of non-interference. During the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, Beijing reaffirmed its commitment to respecting Africa’s sovereignty, in stark contrast to what many perceive as the West’s neocolonial tendencies.

China has also actively supported Africa on the global stage. At the ninth Sino-Africa summit earlier this year, Beijing backed a proposal from FOCAC think tanks advocating for a third executive director position for African nations at the IMF. This reform, if implemented, would strengthen Africa’s voice in global financial negotiations and improve access to funding. By late 2023, IMF member states had already agreed to grant Africa this third seat and increase its funding quotas, reflecting growing recognition of the continent’s economic importance.

China’s “request-based policy” is another reason for its rising popularity in Africa. Unlike Western nations that often impose conditions on aid, China allows recipient nations to initiate requests, followed by a process of consensus-building before implementation. This development model has gained traction across the Global South, where countries value the flexibility and respect it affords them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

China’s influence now stretches across nearly every African country, unsettling many in the West. With a population of 1.3 billion, Africa faces an annual infrastructure funding gap of approximately $100 billion. China’s pledge to finance 30 major infrastructure projects, made during the ninth FOCAC summit in Beijing last September, will help bridge this shortfall.

While the U.S. and its allies remain preoccupied with soft power diplomacy, Beijing is winning Africa over through tangible results. The West has long shaped the global order, but in Africa, it is losing its grip to a competitor that offers something far more valuable—visible, lasting progress.

The writer is a journalist and communication consultant.