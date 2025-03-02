Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, host a banquet at the Great Hall of the People in September 2024 to welcome international guests who are in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. [Photo by WANG ZHUANGFEI/CHINA DAILY]

Fifth Estate

How the West Lost Its Mojo to China in Africa

For decades, U.S. diplomacy in Africa has leaned heavily on foreign aid, but by scaling back such programs, Washington risks losing a crucial diplomatic tool. This comes at a time when many in the West are already anxious about China’s growing influence across the Global South.

Published

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has further eroded America’s global standing, while Beijing’s influence in Africa continues to rise. The shift is not just about politics; it reflects the contrasting approaches the two powers have taken toward Africa’s development.

Trump’s decision to shut down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)—the world’s largest aid donor—along with his reliance on tariffs as a negotiation tool, has only deepened skepticism among African nations about U.S. intentions. For years, African countries have voiced concerns over how they are treated by Washington and its allies, often finding themselves at the mercy of sanctions when they defy Western interests. With fragile economies, many African nations struggle under inflationary pressures that stem from these external pressures.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For decades, U.S. diplomacy in Africa has leaned heavily on foreign aid, but by scaling back such programs, Washington risks losing a crucial diplomatic tool. This comes at a time when many in the West are already anxious about China’s growing influence across the Global South.

Unlike the U.S. and its allies, who have focused on governance and capacity-building—the “software” of development—China has prioritized infrastructure, the “hardware” that drives visible progress. People believe in what they can see, and new roads, railways, and ports provide tangible benefits in ways that abstract ideals like democracy promotion often do not.

Western financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have long concentrated on policy-driven reforms, but these often lack the immediate impact of physical projects. In contrast, China’s billions in infrastructure investments have transformed economies, creating jobs and facilitating trade. Many Africans see Beijing’s approach as one that fosters self-reliance, unlike Western donor programs that often reinforce dependency.

The quality and durability of Chinese-built infrastructure have been widely praised, further cementing Beijing’s appeal. According to the 2024 African Youth Survey, conducted by the Johannesburg-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation, 82 percent of respondents view China’s influence in Africa positively. The survey, which polled 5,604 young Africans across 16 nations, underscores China’s rising status as one of the most influential non-African actors on the continent. Beijing’s growing appeal is linked to its strategic investments in infrastructure, job creation, and trade, all of which have improved livelihoods across Africa. China has pledged $51 billion over the next three years to further stimulate economic growth and create one million jobs on the continent.

In contrast, many African nations have accused the U.S. of unfair sanctions and political interference. China, by comparison, has positioned itself as a development partner with a policy of non-interference. During the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, Beijing reaffirmed its commitment to respecting Africa’s sovereignty, in stark contrast to what many perceive as the West’s neocolonial tendencies.

China has also actively supported Africa on the global stage. At the ninth Sino-Africa summit earlier this year, Beijing backed a proposal from FOCAC think tanks advocating for a third executive director position for African nations at the IMF. This reform, if implemented, would strengthen Africa’s voice in global financial negotiations and improve access to funding. By late 2023, IMF member states had already agreed to grant Africa this third seat and increase its funding quotas, reflecting growing recognition of the continent’s economic importance.

China’s “request-based policy” is another reason for its rising popularity in Africa. Unlike Western nations that often impose conditions on aid, China allows recipient nations to initiate requests, followed by a process of consensus-building before implementation. This development model has gained traction across the Global South, where countries value the flexibility and respect it affords them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

China’s influence now stretches across nearly every African country, unsettling many in the West. With a population of 1.3 billion, Africa faces an annual infrastructure funding gap of approximately $100 billion. China’s pledge to finance 30 major infrastructure projects, made during the ninth FOCAC summit in Beijing last September, will help bridge this shortfall.

While the U.S. and its allies remain preoccupied with soft power diplomacy, Beijing is winning Africa over through tangible results. The West has long shaped the global order, but in Africa, it is losing its grip to a competitor that offers something far more valuable—visible, lasting progress.

The writer is a journalist and communication consultant.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Outgoing Ambassador Zhou Pingjian: Strengthening the Kenya-China Partnership

Ambassador Zhou’s departure marks the end of a transformative chapter in Kenya-China relations. His tenure has shown what is possible through diplomacy rooted in...

December 4, 2024

Focus on China

President Ruto Bids Farewell to Outgoing Chinese Ambassador Zhou Pingjian After 4-Year Tenure

Ambassador Zhou served as the 17th Chinese ambassador to Kenya and the permanent representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat. He succeeded Wu Peng, who served...

December 4, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Top Chinese Communist Party Official Li Xi in Nairobi for Talks with President Ruto

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for...

November 3, 2024

Focus on China

Xi Jinping’s speech at the 16th BRICS Summit

We should build a BRICS committed to peace and we must all act as defenders of common security.

October 25, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Xi urges strategic missile troops to enhance deterrence, combat capabilities: China Daily

Xi made the remarks while inspecting a brigade of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Rocket Force on Thursday.

October 19, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Xi awards national medals, honorary titles: China Daily

Xi conferred the highest state honors at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

September 29, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Xi hails people power on NPC anniversary: China Daily

Recalling the past 70 years, Xi said that the system of people's congresses has provided an important institutional guarantee for creating miracles of fast...

September 16, 2024

Top stories

Kenya hosts seminar to review achievements of China-Africa cooperation

NAIROBI, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — A seminar was held Friday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital to assess milestones achieved since the inception of the...

September 15, 2024