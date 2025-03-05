How China is Elevating the Global South’s Sci-Tech Capacity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

China’s commitment to high-quality development, driven by technological innovation and shared prosperity, is not only transforming its own economy but is also reshaping the Global South. As the world grapples with widening technological divides and economic disparities, Beijing’s approach presents an alternative model that blends economic progress with social equity. By fostering scientific and technological capacity in emerging economies, China is positioning itself as a key driver of inclusive global growth.

One of the most striking manifestations of this strategy is China’s leadership in artificial intelligence (AI), an area increasingly defining global economic competitiveness. The rise of Chinese AI firms, such as Hangzhou-based DeepSeek, demonstrates the country’s ability to foster cutting-edge innovation while ensuring accessibility for broader global use.

DeepSeek’s open-source approach has made AI technology more widely available, particularly in the developing world, where high costs have historically been a barrier to entry. Such initiatives not only advance technological inclusivity but also enable Global South nations to leapfrog certain stages of industrialisation by integrating AI-driven solutions into critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and financial services.

Moreover, China has taken a proactive role in shaping global AI governance. Recognising the risk that AI and other advanced technologies could become exclusive tools for already wealthy nations, Beijing has championed initiatives to ensure these innovations contribute to equitable global development.

The Global AI Governance Initiative, spearheaded by China, aims to bridge the technological gap by fostering collaboration and preventing monopolisation by a handful of Western corporations. This approach is particularly crucial for the Global South, where limited access to AI and digital infrastructure has slowed economic transformation. By advocating for a fairer distribution of AI benefits, China is aligning itself with developing nations in their quest for technological sovereignty.

Beyond AI, China’s role in strengthening the technological foundation of emerging economies is evident in its support for semiconductor development. The global demand for semiconductors has surged as industries increasingly rely on cloud computing, AI applications, and advanced digital networks. However, many countries in the Global South struggle with access to high-performance chips due to geopolitical restrictions and prohibitive costs.

China’s strategic focus on enhancing its own semiconductor industry has created new opportunities for these nations. By increasing production capacity and fostering international cooperation, China has enabled developing countries to integrate advanced computational capabilities into their economies. This has a direct impact on productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness across multiple industries.

China’s commitment to global technological inclusivity is also reflected in its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has increasingly emphasised digital infrastructure. Through projects such as the Digital Silk Road, China has facilitated the construction of data centres, fibre optic networks, and 5G connectivity in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

These investments are not merely about expanding China’s own economic influence; they provide the foundational infrastructure that many developing countries lack but urgently need to participate in the digital economy. By equipping these regions with the necessary tools for technological advancement, China is enabling them to integrate more effectively into global value chains and accelerate their own digital transformations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another critical aspect of China’s sci-tech engagement with the Global South is knowledge and skills transfer. Unlike some Western nations that prioritise short-term aid without necessarily building long-term capacity, China has focused on training scientists, engineers, and digital economy professionals from developing nations.

Through partnerships with Chinese universities and tech firms, specialised education programmes have been launched in areas such as robotics, AI development, and smart manufacturing. This human capital development is one of the most sustainable ways to reduce dependency and foster self-sufficiency in the Global South’s technology sectors.

Critics argue that China’s technological outreach is a means of extending its geopolitical influence rather than a purely altruistic endeavour. However, the tangible benefits of China’s engagement with developing countries speak for themselves. From AI accessibility to semiconductor cooperation and digital infrastructure investments, Beijing is filling a void left by traditional Western powers, which have often been reluctant to share cutting-edge technology with emerging economies.

As technological advancements continue to define global economic power, China’s approach presents an alternative to the exclusionary practices of the past. Rather than allowing the sci-tech landscape to be dominated by a few wealthy nations, Beijing is actively working to ensure that the benefits of innovation are more widely distributed. For the Global South, this presents an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate development, improve livelihoods, and integrate more fully into the global digital economy.

Whether China’s model will become the dominant paradigm for technological development remains to be seen, but for now, it offers a compelling case for a more inclusive and equitable technological future.