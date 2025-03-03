Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court denies Waititu bail pending appeal on conviction

Justice Lucy Njuguna contended that Waititu did not present sufficient grounds to warrant bail.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 3 – The High Court has denied former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu bail pending his appeal against his conviction in the Sh588 million corruption case.

In her ruling, Justice Lucy Njuguna contended that Waititu did not present sufficient grounds to warrant bail.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“It is my findings that the applicants have not met the conditions for bail, the applications are hereby dismissed,” said Njuguna.

She pointed out that the right to bail is not automatic and the applicant has to satisfy the court that the appeal is arguable and has a possibility to suceed.

She further directed the main appeal be heard on a priority basis.

Waititu who had moved to court seeking to be released in reasonable bail and bond terms pending hearing and determination of his case argued that his appeal had a chance of success.

Through his lawyer Dansan Omari, he claimed that serving his sentence while the appeal was pending would be prejudicial.

“The Appellant is apprehensive given the time it will take to hear and determine the appeal and the nature of the sentence if successful, the appeal will be rendered nugatory and the Applicant stands to suffer great prejudice and injustice because he will have served part of the sentence if not the entire sentence, “read the application.

Waititu was jailed for 12 years for conflict of interest in the graft ccase in February 13, 2025.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In his determination, Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioka gave him and alternative of a Sh53.5 Million fine.

Waititu was found guilty of irregularly awarding tenders in Kiambu county in February 2018 during his tenure as the County boss.

His wife Susan Wangaru was also sentenced to serve a year in prison or pay fine of Sh500,000 for dealing with public property worth Sh7.1million.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Health experts in Kisii to probe mysterious disease affecting 200 people

According to Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, the disease hit three villages in South Mugirango affecting over 200 people.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki urges Kenyans to embrace ‘thinking big’ as Govt pushes economic growth

“Kenyans are used to joking, mediocrity, lies and small dreams. We have been socialized to think small,” Kindiki told Kenyans living in Namibia.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Removing Ruto is a prerequisite to our plans – Gachagua

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cigarette butt sparked Nairobi National Park fire: Miano

The fire broke out around 4pm on Friday and was fully extinguished later that night, thanks to the combined efforts of the Kenya Wildlife...

20 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Ruto hands Roysambu preacher KDF land as he scolds Catholics

President Ruto confirmed the controversial decision on Sunday during a chruch service at the Jesus Winner Ministry where he was hosted by Bishop Edward...

20 hours ago

Africa

Kindiki meets President-elect Nandi-Ndaitwah as he concludes Namibia visit

Kindiki emphasized the commitment of both Kenya and Namibia to enhancing trade, investment, and people-to-people interactions in a bid to foster economic growth.

21 hours ago

County News

Ruto lauds Sakaja’s ‘courage’ for apologizing over Stima Plaza garbage dumping

Ruto revealed that he had personally called both Governor Sakaja and Kenya Power management to demand an immediate resolution to the row.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula to visit Chebukati’s Kitale home ahead of weekend burial

Chebukati died on February 20 while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital. Plans for his final rites are underway, with his burial scheduled for...

23 hours ago