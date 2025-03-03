High Court denies Waititu bail pending appeal on conviction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 3 – The High Court has denied former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu bail pending his appeal against his conviction in the Sh588 million corruption case.

In her ruling, Justice Lucy Njuguna contended that Waititu did not present sufficient grounds to warrant bail.

“It is my findings that the applicants have not met the conditions for bail, the applications are hereby dismissed,” said Njuguna.

She pointed out that the right to bail is not automatic and the applicant has to satisfy the court that the appeal is arguable and has a possibility to suceed.

She further directed the main appeal be heard on a priority basis.

Waititu who had moved to court seeking to be released in reasonable bail and bond terms pending hearing and determination of his case argued that his appeal had a chance of success.

Through his lawyer Dansan Omari, he claimed that serving his sentence while the appeal was pending would be prejudicial.

“The Appellant is apprehensive given the time it will take to hear and determine the appeal and the nature of the sentence if successful, the appeal will be rendered nugatory and the Applicant stands to suffer great prejudice and injustice because he will have served part of the sentence if not the entire sentence, “read the application.

Waititu was jailed for 12 years for conflict of interest in the graft ccase in February 13, 2025.

In his determination, Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioka gave him and alternative of a Sh53.5 Million fine.

Waititu was found guilty of irregularly awarding tenders in Kiambu county in February 2018 during his tenure as the County boss.

His wife Susan Wangaru was also sentenced to serve a year in prison or pay fine of Sh500,000 for dealing with public property worth Sh7.1million.