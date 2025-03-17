Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court bars DPP from prosecuting Thika Magistrate Stella Atambo

Atambo’s lawyers argued that the lower court proceedings revolved around search warrants, while the High Court was being asked to review and scrutinize the legal process undertaken in the magistrate’s case.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – The High Court has barred the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from prosecuting Thika Magistrate Stella Atambo over corruption until a petition challenging the case’s legality is determined.

Through her lawyers Shadrack Wamboi and Dantan Omari, she urged the court to grant the injunction, arguing that the reliefs sought in the two cases—one in the High Court and another in the lower court—are fundamentally different. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We plead with the court to consider granting the orders because the reliefs sought in the two courts are as different as day and night,” Wamboi submitted before High Court Judge Chacha Mwita. 

Her lawyers indicated that the DPP had been enjoined in the High Court case, given his prosecutorial mandate.

Wamboi further argued that the lower court proceedings revolved around search warrants, while the High Court was being asked to review and scrutinize the legal process undertaken in the magistrate’s case. 

Additionally, the defense pointed out that no formal complainants had come forward in the matter. 

Meanwhile, the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) has condemned what it describes as a coordinated attack on judicial officers, warning that the independence of the judiciary is under threat.

The association decried the increasing personal attacks, intimidation, and harassment of judicial officers, stating that such actions expose them to public ridicule, psychological distress, and the risk of mob justice. 

KMJA has sought to be enjoined in the proceedings, asserting that investigative agencies are misusing legal processes to criminalize judicial functions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Representing over 800 judicial officers, the association argues that its involvement is crucial to addressing issues such as ex-parte orders, identity concealment in litigation, and the misuse of evidence obtained through deceptive means. 

The association has highlighted Magistrate Atambo’s case, stating that she has been subjected to cyberbullying and potential disciplinary action due to an order issued in connection with a close associate.

KMJA further alleged that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has unfairly targeted other judicial officers and is planning further raids, fostering a climate of fear designed to weaken judicial independence. 

As the case unfolds, the High Court’s ruling on the substantive issues raised will be closely watched, with potential implications for both the judiciary and the broader legal landscape in Kenya.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Isaac Mutuma sworn in as Meru Governor following Kawira’s impeachment

Mutuma, who served as Deputy Governor after winning the 2022 election on an independent ticket with Mwangaza, now assumes leadership of a politically tense...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers Sh45mn public land grabbed in Karen

The land had been illegally allocated to private individuals despite being designated for public utilities.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kiraitu Murungi Backs New Meru Governor, Calls for Unity Among Leaders

Kiraitu likened Mutuma’s leadership to the biblical Nehemiah, who rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem, and expressed optimism that he would restore Meru’s prosperity.

2 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Macadamia nut farmers urged to reject payments below Sh100

Macadamia Association of Kenya (MACNUT) Chairman Jane Maigua, assured farmers of fair pricing and value addition in the sector.

3 hours ago

County News

Boda-Boda and Tuktuk leaders pick Sonko as their patron

During a meeting at Sonko’s Mua Farm in Machakos, the leaders expressed confidence that he would champion their interests, facilitate solutions to their challenges,...

4 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Kenya explores diplomatic channels to halt Nduta’s execution in Vietnam

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei acknowledged that Nduta's case is "complex and difficult," citing that she was handed a death sentence for drug...

21 hours ago

Headlines

Prime Cabinet Secretary position solidified by ANC-UDA Merger, Mudavadi asserts

In a statement released by his office, Mudavadi emphasized that the PCS position was established in line with the pre-2022 General Election agreement signed...

22 hours ago

Headlines

UDA’s Emase castigates Ruto-Raila pact after losing post in House Budget Committee

"We must stop this politics of deceit where opposition are now enjoying more than those who championed for Kenya Kwanza agenda. Which manifesto are...

23 hours ago