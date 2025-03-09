Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy security at Jesus Winner Ministry church ahead of planned GenZ protest

The young protesters, active on social media, have spent the past week rallying behind the hashtag #OccupyJesusWinner on X.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9There was a heavy police presence at the Jesus Winner Ministry church in Roysambu on Sunday ahead of a planned GenZ protest over a recent Sh20 million donation by President William Ruto.

“In the construction of our church here, myself, I will give out Sh20 million first,” Ruto declared last Sunday during a service at the church. “In that fundraising, I want to be given a polling centre so that I will go and make arrangements with my friends, and we will raise Sh100 million.”

However, the donation has been met with fierce criticism from Gen Z activists, who accuse the government of misallocating public funds while neglecting pressing national issues such as the controversial Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

The proposed SHIF scheme has continued to attract opposition from various quarters, including civil society groups and ordinary citizens.

In a show of digital activism, the disgruntled youth flooded the church’s pastor, Edward Mwai, with messages and calls, reportedly forcing him to change his phone number.

This is not the first time Gen Z activists have targeted religious gatherings linked to government officials.

In June last year, First Lady Rachael Ruto was forced to cancel a planned church fundraiser following warnings from the youth-led movement.

The protesters accused political leaders of using churches to shield themselves from public scrutiny and accountability.

The growing trend of youth activism, especially through online mobilization, has become a key feature of Kenya’s evolving political landscape. 

