NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The Ministry of Health has sent a team of experts to investigate the cause of a mysterious disease in Kisii.

According to Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, the disease hit three villages in South Mugirango affecting over 200 people.

Speaking in Mwea, Kirinyaga, Muthoni said the team will work together with health team from the county government to determine what type of disease it is from the samples they collected.