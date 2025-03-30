Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lawyer Nelson Havi pictured in his office/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Havi crafts petition to legalize Marijuana

Havi indicated that he will move to court in the coming week to challenge existing legal provisions that outlaw the substance, arguing that such restrictions are unconstitutional.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 — Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has announced plans to file a constitutional petition seeking to decriminalize the cultivation, processing, sale, and use of marijuana in Kenya.

Havi, in a statement, Sunday indicated that he will move to court in the coming week to challenge existing legal provisions that outlaw the substance, arguing that such restrictions are unconstitutional.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I will in the next coming week file a constitutional petition to declare as unconstitutional all sections of the law criminalizing the growing, processing, sale and use of marijuana,” Havi stated.

He however did not provide the exact date he will file the petition.

This is not the first time the legalization of marijuana has been a subject of public debate in Kenya.

In the run-up to the 2022 General Election, Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah was a vocal proponent of the move, arguing that marijuana cultivation could significantly boost the country’s economy.

Wajackoyah contended at the time that growing marijuana in Nyeri County alone for a year could generate enough revenue to clear Kenya’s debt.

Sh8mn per acre

He estimated that an acre of marijuana could yield up to Sh8 million per harvest.

“The whole of Nyeri county is 583,000 acres. This means that if we grew Bangi in Nyeri county, Nyeri residents will earn USD45 billion or Sh4.6 trillion per harvest,” he claimed at the time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“And because Bangi is harvested twice a year, it means Nyeri residents will earn USD92 Billion or Sh9.2 trillion every year,” he said.

Wajackoyah said that if the country grew Marijuana in Nyeri alone, the country would build two expressways in each county in Kenya.

He added that if Marijuana is grown in Nyeri alone, each Kenyan could get a dividend cheque of Sh200,000 every year from the sale of bhang.

Wajackoyah also drew historical parallels, noting that the wealth of the Mount Kenya region was built on cash crops such as coffee and tea.

“Mt. Kenya was made wealthy by two cash crops-coffee and tea. In fact, Kikuyus got their economic head-start head start in 1923 when they were allowed to grow coffee and tea. Before 1923, it was illegal for any indigenous Kenyan to grow both crops,” he said.

Cannabis is a controlled substance and is scheduled under the Single Narcotic Convention of 1961 as amended by the 1972 protocol, the Convention on Psychotropic substances of 1971 and United Nations Convention against illicit trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances of 1988.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto lines up project launches in 5-day tour of restive Central Kenya

The draft itinerary shows that among the projects the President will engage with are road infrastructure, affordable housing, fresh produce markets, electricity connectivity, and...

12 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya, Uganda sign historic MoU to protect Mt Elgon biosphere reserve

The agreement, signed in Suam, aims to enhance the protection and sustainable management of the 74,000-hectare Mt. Elgon ecosystem, a vital water tower and...

20 hours ago

County News

DCI agents arrest 4 more suspects linked to dramatic assault of a woman at a burial in Kisii

The suspects are accused of forcing the victim to participate in traditional rituals against her will and assaulting her, resulting in injuries.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Intensifies Crackdown on Shisha in Nanyuki, Laikipia County

NANYUKI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has reiterated its nationwide crackdown on shisha,...

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Raila confident of a de-escalation after a 6-hour stop in Juba

Odinga, who visited South Sudan on an Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) mission, described his talks with Kiir as “detailed and fruitful,” focusing on...

2 days ago

County News

DCI recovers stolen vehicle in Mombasa, 2 suspects in custody

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29— Detectives from Kisauni Sub-County, Mombasa, have apprehended two suspects in connection with motor vehicle theft. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations...

2 days ago

County News

Crackdown net 12 members of a machete-wielding gang in Kwale

The DCI identified the suspects as Rajab Hamisi Dele, Aliphan Yusuf, Soud Mwariga Abdalla, Isaya Wanyama Simiyu, Eagan Jason Ndiwa, Ndaro Mzungu Ndaro, Saidi...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS upscales road safety measures in anticipation of Easter traffic

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said in a statement on Saturday that, to enhance road safety, the police, in collaboration with stakeholders, have launched extensive...

2 days ago