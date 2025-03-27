Haiti confirms death of unaccounted for Kenyan police officer after ambush

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – The Presidential Transitional Council (CPT) of Haiti has confirmed the death of a Kenyan officer reported as ‘unaccounted for’ by the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti following an ambush in Savien, near Pont-Sondé, in Haiti’s lower Artibonite department.

In a statement, the CPT extended its deepest condolences to the government and people of Kenya, as well as to the family of Benedict Kabiru, who lost his life on March 25.

“The Presidential Transitional Council deplores the death of the Kenyan soldier in Savien. These valiant police officers, engaged alongside Haitian forces in the fight against insecurity, made the ultimate sacrifice for a better future for our country. His bravery and commitment will never be forgotten,” the statement read.

The CPT reiterated its resolve to combat crime and restore order in Haiti, vowing that those responsible for the attack, including armed criminals and their accomplices, would be brought to justice.

“No impunity will be tolerated. Those responsible for these heinous crimes will be held accountable for their actions before the courts,” the council affirmed.

CPT also reaffirmed its commitment to working with national and international partners to ensure stability and build a secure and just Haiti.

The confirmation comes after a disturbing video surfaced showing the deceased officer in the hands of suspected gang members.

Captured

The amateur footage, seemingly recorded on a mobile phone, shows the officer motionless on the ground as one of the assailants slaps him. It remains unclear whether the officer was alive or dead at that point.

The MSS confirmed that the officer went missing following an ambush by suspected gang members.

According to MSS Spokesperson Jack Ombaka, the officer disappeared on March 25 at around 16:30 hrs when a routine patrol by the Haitian National Police (HNP) encountered difficulties along the Carrefour Paye-Savien Main Supply Route.

The HNP’s armored vehicle became stuck in what is suspected to be a deliberately dug ditch.

MSS deployed two Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles from Pont-Sondé to assist, but the rescue operation took a turn for the worse when one MRAP also got stuck and the other suffered a mechanical failure.

“As the rescue teams attempted to resolve the situation, suspected gang members lying in wait launched an attack,” Ombaka stated.

MSS confirmed that specialized teams had been deployed to locate the officer.

The statement from the CPT did not disclose whether the remains of the fallen officer had been retrieved.

Kabiru’s death came a week after another Kenyan officer was shot during an operation in Kenscoff, within the Belot area.

He was evacuated to ASPEN Level 2 Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention and is in stable condition.

A month earlier, on February 23, Constable Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai was shot and killed in the same region while on duty.

Kenya has deployed at least 800 police officers under the UN-backed mission aimed at stabilizing the Caribbean nation.