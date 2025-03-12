Greenpeace Africa Slams Kenya Forest Service for Downplaying Forest Threats

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya March 12 – Greenpeace Africa has condemned the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) for downplaying the growing threat to Kenya’s forests, accusing it of misleading the public while deforestation and land grabs continue unabated.

Despite KFS claims that the country’s forests are not at risk, evidence on the ground paints a different picture, with vast tracts being cleared, encroached upon, and allocated for projects that undermine Kenya’s environmental and climate commitments.

Forests Under Threat

Government plans contradict its pledge to expand forest cover, including the target of planting 15 billion trees by 2032. Key forests currently at risk include:

Karura Forest – 51.64 acres earmarked for Kiambu Road expansion. The case is in court, with the Green Belt Movement (GBM) leading opposition.

– 51.64 acres earmarked for Kiambu Road expansion. The case is in court, with the Green Belt Movement (GBM) leading opposition. Aberdare Forest – The planned 25km Ndunyu Ihithe Road threatens biodiversity and a crucial water catchment area. GBM is among the petitioners.

– The planned 25km Ndunyu Ihithe Road threatens biodiversity and a crucial water catchment area. GBM is among the petitioners. Suam Forest – 50 acres allocated for a border town, jeopardizing years of reforestation efforts.

– 50 acres allocated for a border town, jeopardizing years of reforestation efforts. Oloolua Forest – Persistent land-grabbing attempts have triggered court battles.

– Persistent land-grabbing attempts have triggered court battles. Ngong Road Forest – Rapid destruction due to infrastructure projects, private leases, and early entry permits: Lenana Block – Cleared for a railway, a girls’ boarding school, a furniture showroom, and commercial leases. Sanctuary Block – A private lodge, a stadium occupying 50 acres, and unregulated developments. Karen Block – A police post has further reduced forest cover. Bomas Block – Parts of Ngong Forest are being considered for a construction site.

– Rapid destruction due to infrastructure projects, private leases, and early entry permits:

Greenpeace Calls for Accountability

Amos Wemanya, Greenpeace Africa’s Responsive Campaigns Lead, called KFS’s stance a betrayal of its mandate.

“It is devastating to see KFS turn a blind eye to the destruction unfolding in Karura, Aberdare, Suam, and beyond. Our forests are being bulldozed for so-called ‘development projects’ that threaten our climate, water, and livelihoods. KFS is failing in its duty to protect Kenya’s natural heritage,” he said.

Greenpeace Africa, alongside thousands of Kenyans and the Green Belt Movement, is demanding urgent action to halt deforestation. They argue that the government’s tree-planting pledges are meaningless if forest destruction continues at this pace.

“Kenyans deserve real climate action, not empty promises and greenwashing,” Wemanya added.

Greenpeace Africa is urging KFS and the government to prioritize genuine conservation over short-term profits, strengthen forest protections, and halt projects that threaten Kenya’s vital ecosystems.