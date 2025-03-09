Graphics: Key figures in China’s 2025 government work report

0 SHARES Share Tweet

March 9 – Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered the government work report at the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People’s Congress on Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The infographic below highlights China’s key targets for 2025, including an annual economic growth target of around 5 percent, and the key achievements in 2024.

China aims to create over 12 million new urban jobs and keep the surveyed urban unemployment rate around 5.5 percent. The government plans to maintain consumer price inflation at approximately 2 percent while ensuring personal income growth remains in step with economic expansion.

In 2024, China’s GDP reached 134.9 trillion yuan (about $18.77 trillion), with a 5-percent growth rate. High-tech manufacturing saw an 8.9-percent increase, and new energy vehicle production exceeded 13 million units. The country also contributed about 30 percent to global economic growth while maintaining over $3.2 trillion in foreign exchange reserves.