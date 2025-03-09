Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Graphics: Key figures in China’s 2025 government work report

In 2024, China’s GDP reached 134.9 trillion yuan (about $18.77 trillion), with a 5-percent growth rate. High-tech manufacturing saw an 8.9-percent increase, and new energy vehicle production exceeded 13 million units. The country also contributed about 30 percent to global economic growth while maintaining over $3.2 trillion in foreign exchange reserves.

Published

March 9 – Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered the government work report at the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People’s Congress on Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The infographic below highlights China’s key targets for 2025, including an annual economic growth target of around 5 percent, and the key achievements in 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

China aims to create over 12 million new urban jobs and keep the surveyed urban unemployment rate around 5.5 percent. The government plans to maintain consumer price inflation at approximately 2 percent while ensuring personal income growth remains in step with economic expansion.

In 2024, China’s GDP reached 134.9 trillion yuan (about $18.77 trillion), with a 5-percent growth rate. High-tech manufacturing saw an 8.9-percent increase, and new energy vehicle production exceeded 13 million units. The country also contributed about 30 percent to global economic growth while maintaining over $3.2 trillion in foreign exchange reserves.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Wang Yi: China, U.S. must coexist peacefully on this planet

The abuse of fentanyl in the United States is a problem that must be confronted and resolved by the U.S. itself, he said.

2 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Speaker Wetang’ula seeks China’s support in digitizing legislative processes

The Speaker stated that the technological support would go a long way in improving efficiency, record-keeping, and enhancing public engagement thereby ensuring Parliament effectively...

3 days ago

Fifth Estate

How China is Elevating the Global South’s Sci-Tech Capacity

DeepSeek’s open-source approach has made AI technology more widely available, particularly in the developing world, where high costs have historically been a barrier to...

4 days ago

Fifth Estate

Barrage of Tariffs: Strategies for the Global South to Counter Protectionism

Leaders from Global South countries must raise their voices on the global stage regarding the impact of tariffs, which are causing economic disruptions that...

February 23, 2025

World

Jaishankar, Wang Yi Discuss India-China Ties on G20 Sidelines in Johannesburg

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, recalled last year’s meeting between Chinese...

February 23, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Kanja hosts Chinese Ambassador at Jogoo House for cooperation talks

The discussions included law enforcement training, capacity building, and security cooperation through INTERPOL.

February 12, 2025

World

Trump agrees to pause tariffs on Canada and Mexico but not on China

After last-minute calls with Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to reinforce his country's border with the US to clamp down on migration...

February 4, 2025

World

Asian markets tumble as Trump’s tariff war escalates

Investors are bracing for a potential trade war that could hit the earnings of major companies and dent global growth.

February 3, 2025