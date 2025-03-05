Connect with us

CS Alfred Mutua.

Govt training activist youths who get employment abroad to conform to host country's systems

CS Mutua emphasized the need for Kenyans to balance their democratic spirit with the realities of foreign countries.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua says the government is training youths with backgrounds in activism who secure employment abroad to adapt to their host countries’ systems and conduct themselves appropriately.

While appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Mutua emphasized the need for Kenyans to balance their democratic spirit with the realities of foreign countries.

“We are very well educated, very liberal, very democratic. We know our rights and we fight for our rights,” he said. “But it’s not just about what to do it’s about how you do it.” 

The CS noted that many countries, even those with democratic rights, are cautious about foreign nationals engaging in activism.

“Everybody frowns upon a foreigner coming to shout in their country. If we had foreigners employed here starting to demonstrate in the streets of Nairobi, Kenyans would not take it lightly,” he stated. 

He further explained that Kenyans seeking employment abroad must understand and respect the local laws and customs of their host nations.

“When you travel to another country, you are a visitor. If you feel like your rights are being infringed upon, you are allowed to leave. But if you wish to stay there, then you may have to adhere,” he added. 

Drawing from his personal experiences in Australia, the U.S., and Dubai, Mutua stressed that different countries have cultural norms that must be observed.

“In Dubai, if they tell you not to shake hands or hug women, you don’t do it because that’s their principle. If you feel your right to hugging is being violated, come back home and hug those in Kenya,” he remarked. 

The government has introduced civic education programs aimed at preparing young Kenyans for cultural adaptation in foreign countries to ensure smoother integration.

Mutua emphasized that cultural awareness is crucial, even in countries like Japan, where certain gestures can be misinterpreted as offensive. 

“We are teaching them how to seek redress without appearing to be a thorn in the flesh in these countries,” Mutua said.

The government’s move reflects its commitment to ensuring Kenyan youths secure and maintain employment abroad while fostering positive diplomatic relations with host nations.

