Govt to issue ID Cards to Prisoners, students to boost SHA access

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The government is set to issue ID Cards to prisoners, border counties, students to boost health insurance access to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

According to Immigrations Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, marginalized groups will also acquire the important identification document.

This announcement follows President William Ruto’s recent directive that all Kenyans should receive their ID cards free of charge, eliminating previous fees that ranged from Sh300 for new applications to Sh1,000 for renewals.

The President emphasized the importance of equal access to identification documents, stating that Issues of discrimination in matters of identity card issuance are something we must do away with.

President Ruto further declared that Kenyans should no longer be required to pay for their ID cards, aiming to make the process more accessible to all.

“I would like to announce today while I am in Kibra that identity card issuance should be done without any form of payment,” he asserted.

In a related development, the government has abolished the mandatory vetting process for ID applicants in northern border regions, a practice that had been in place for six decades.

This change is expected to simplify and expedite the ID issuance process for residents in these areas.

The initiative also includes the issuance of national ID cards to Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates, ensuring that students have the necessary identification to access various services.

These measures are part of the government’s broader strategy to promote inclusivity and ensure all citizens can access essential services without hindrance.

By removing financial and procedural barriers to obtaining ID cards, the government aims to foster greater equity and social welfare nationwide.