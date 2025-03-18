Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Principal Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development issued a directive to all Principal Secretaries and Accounting Officers, instructing them to ensure timely remittance of State Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) deductions to SHA by the 7th of every month/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt talks civil servants into ditching strike over unpaid SHA premiums

Secretary General Tom Odege confirmed the suspension of the protests, citing a commitment by the Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development to resolve the matter.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – The Kenya Union of Civil Servants called off nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday following government intervention in a closed-door meeting on Monday.

The union had announced the strike to protest against persistent delays by government departments and agencies in remitting health insurance funds to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Secretary General Tom Odege confirmed the suspension of the protests, citing a commitment by the Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development to resolve the matter.

“Due to the persistent and unresolved systemic problem at SHA that has led to lack of access to health services by our members, the union was forced to call for major demonstrations on 18th March 2025,” Odege stated.

The decision followed what he called a high-level stakeholders meeting held at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) in Kabete, where representatives from the union, government, and other key actors deliberated on the crisis that has left thousands of civil servants without access to healthcare services.

Timely monthly remittances

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development issued a directive to all Principal Secretaries and Accounting Officers, instructing them to ensure timely remittance of State Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) deductions to SHA by the 7th of every month.

“We therefore advise our members to put on hold our intention to demonstrate tomorrow, awaiting the outcome,” Odege noted.

The union threatened strike action amid an impasse as public sector workers faced denial of medical services due to non-remittance of SHIF deductions.

The union emphasized that while the demonstrations stand suspend, it will continue monitoring the implementation of the directive to safeguard members’ welfare.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The cancellation of the strike came amid disqueit in public service with SHA faulting government departments over non-payment of premiums, a situation partly blamed for historical debts owned to health facilities.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Private hospitals seek urgent dialogue with MoH after closure threat

The association made the call after Principal Secretary for Health, Harry Kimtai warned that private health facilities refusing to participate in the SHA scheme...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

MoH warns private hospitals against SHA boycott, threatens closure

PS Kimtai warned that hospitals refusing to comply could face serious consequences, including denial of registration and shutdowns.

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Civil Servants to Stage Mega Strike Unless Government Addresses SHA Concerns

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah and Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) Secretary General Tom Odege...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SHA sets up 24-hour Call Center to provide real-time support

SHA, established on November 22, 2023, under the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, replaced the former National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to provide accessible,...

March 6, 2025

Capital Health

Kuria Assures Social Health Authority Data is Secure, Dismisses Foreign Storage Claims

The Social Health Insurance (SHA) which replaced National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has faced numerous challenges in implementation.

March 6, 2025

Capital Health

Govt to Fully Pay NHIF Claims of KSh10 Million and Below to Improve Service Delivery Under SHA

President Ruto stated that these claims represent 91 percent of the total facilities that had contracts with NHIF before it was wound up on...

March 5, 2025

Capital Health

Omtatah calls for immediate suspension of SHA following audit findings

Omtatah also said SHA operations should be suspended until a thorough investigation is conducted following damning findings by the Auditor General.

March 5, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto dismisses Auditor General’s report on Sh100bn expenditure on SHA

Ruto defended the SHA system, emphasizing that the government had implemented it to curb fraudulent claims that had plagued the now-defunct National Health Insurance...

March 5, 2025