Govt seeks additional Sh2.5bn for Haiti peacekeeping mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The government has put forward a fresh request for Ksh. 2.5 billion to finance its ongoing peacekeeping mission in Haiti, as outlined in a supplementary budget currently under parliamentary review.

The Liaison Committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei has endorsed the allocation, which falls within the broader Sh23 billion increase designated for the security sector.

According to the committee’s report, the National Police Service (NPS) will receive an additional Sh7.5 billion, with Sh5 billion set aside for insurance-related costs and Sh2.5 billion earmarked for the Haiti deployment.

Haiti deployment

This latest funding request has reignited concerns over Kenya’s financial commitment to the Haiti mission, despite government assurances that taxpayers would not bear the burden.

This marks the second time the administration has sought additional funds for the operation, having previously requested Sh2.1 billion.

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u has reiterated that the United Nations (UN) will reimburse the expenditure, explaining the necessity of reflecting the costs in Kenya’s budget.

“We are covering the costs upfront because these are our officers, but the funds will be reimbursed by the UN. However, the expenditure must be recorded since it was not initially budgeted for,” Ndung’u clarified.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi further emphasized the legal requirement to document such spending.

“The law stipulates that expenditures must be recognized within two months. When we conduct supplementary budgeting, we must reflect the funds as both income and expenditure,” he stated.

Security sector

The security sector has emerged as the primary beneficiary of the supplementary budget, with both the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Ministry of Defence receiving substantial allocations.

“The National Intelligence Service has been granted an additional Ksh. 9.8 billion to support security-related operations, while the Ministry of Defence has been allocated Ksh. 6 billion, primarily to settle outstanding bills,” the report states.

Education sector

Aside from security, the education sector has also secured additional funding. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has received extra funds to address insurance gaps, facilitate teacher promotions, and cover personnel-related costs.

Furthermore, the State Department for Basic Education has been allocated Sh6.5 billion under the World Bank-backed Kenya Primary Education Equity in Learning Program.

Additionally, Sh5.26 billion has been reallocated from secondary school capitation to cover examination fee waivers.