Murkomen further announced the scrapping of fees previously charged for verifying documents during both ID and passport applications/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt scraps Sh300 ID application fee in a special gazette

The move follows an order by President William Ruto directing that first-time ID applicants receive the document free of charge.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has officially gazetted the removal of the Sh300 ID application fee through a special notice issued on Wednesday, March 19.

Following the gazettement, Kenyans will no longer pay for ID applications or document verification during passport processing, as the government implements new directives to improve access to essential services.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by Section 16 of the Registration of Persons Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration makes the following Rules — THE REGISTRATION OF PERSONS (AMENDMENT) RULES, 2025. These Rules may be cited as the Registration of Persons (Amendment) Rules, 2025. The Sixth Schedule to the Registration of Persons Rules is amended by deleting the expression ‘KSh. 300’ appearing as fees for the item ‘Not Previously Registered (NPR)’ and substituting therefor the expression ‘Nil’,” read the Gazette Notice.

Ruto directive

The move follows an order by President William Ruto directing that first-time ID applicants receive the document free of charge.

Speaking in Shabab, Nakuru County, on Wednesday Murkomen further announced the scrapping of fees previously charged for verifying documents during both ID and passport applications.

He revealed that some Kenyans had been required to pay Sh500 for verification — a practice that will no longer continue.

“Even those who are looking for passports, I have announced here that the verification of documents during passport application will also be free,” Murkomen stated.

“Verification will be the responsibility of the government. That is our duty, and Kenyans should not be forced to pay anything,” he added.

Additionally, the CS reaffirmed the government’s decision to eliminate extra vetting, which he described as discriminatory.

He noted that the practice had unfairly barred many Kenyans from accessing crucial government services, vowing that the reforms would enhance efficiency and fairness in the issuance of vital documents.

