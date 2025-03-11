Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bomas of Kenya was among the areas Nkaissery visited before heading home on teh fateful night.

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Refutes Allegations of Bomas of Kenya Sale, Reaffirms Ownership

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – The State Department for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage on Monday denied claims that the Bomas of Kenya has been sold to a Turkish firm.

In a statement, the Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir affirmed that Bomas of Kenya is set to undergo a major renovation following a directive by the Cabinet.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The claims of sale of the Bomas of Kenya were made by the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, sparking significant concerns from the public.

But Ummi explained that the Executive Order No. 2 of 2023 placed Bomas of Kenya under the State Department for Culture, the Arts, and Heritage.

The department emphasized that the iconic facility remains a government asset and assured that its ownership will not change.

“Bomas of Kenya, a key national heritage site, has been under consideration for refurbishment and upgrade for the past decade,” she said.

She went on: “The project to develop the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) was officially approved by the Cabinet on August 8, 2023, through a Cabinet Memorandum presented by the then Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage, Peninah Malonza.”

“The project is a major part of the government’s vision to enhance the facility, creating a world-class convention center that will set a new benchmark for conferencing in the region,” she added.

She noted that the government intends to make the BICC a market leader in the region, with multiple state-of-the-art venues designed to surpass the facilities currently available.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The modernization, she said, is seen as a bold move to redefine the role and purpose of Bomas of Kenya and elevate it to a premium facility that meets the demands of the modern conference industry.

The government further reassured the public that Bomas of Kenya is held in trust for the people of Kenya.

She said the facility’s title deed is in the government’s custody since 1972.

“The development of the BICC will only enhance the value and use of this national asset, not transfer ownership to private hands,” the PS assured.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CoB says key oversight functions stalled over funding shortfalls

The CoB had budgeted Sh50 million for the development and deployment of the Controller of Budget Management Information System (COBMIS) but received no funding.

27 minutes ago

Headlines

Bomas International Convention Complex construction to begin in two weeks – President Ruto

The President stated that the construction marks a major milestone in the government’s plan to transform the facility into a world-class conferencing hub.

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

IGAD convenes Summit to address South Sudan situation

"IGAD, as the guarantor of the Revitalised Agreement (R-ARCSS), remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting dialogue, de-escalating tensions, and securing a peaceful future...

7 hours ago

Headlines

President Ruto to launch key projects in Mathare and Ruaraka as he resumes Nairobi Tour

Ruto is set to launch the construction of an 800-bed dormitory at St Teresa’s Secondary School in Mathare, break ground for the construction of...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Raises Alarm Over Airbnb Properties Used as Drug Havens

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has warned on the rising misuse of...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises a different Nairobi River as he commits Sh50bn to renewal

The project will create 40,000 jobs up from the current 22,000 working under the Climate Works Mtaani Initiative, besides the construction of a 60km...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Foreign envoys, financial institutions back govt’s Shirika Plan

Murkomen noted that the plan, which seeks to empower refugees while benefiting host communities, is a transformative approach to managing the refugee situation in...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto pledges to expand school feeding program across Kenya

President Ruto emphasized the significance of school meals in ensuring children stay in school and excel in their studies. 

1 day ago