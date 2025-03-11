Govt Refutes Allegations of Bomas of Kenya Sale, Reaffirms Ownership

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – The State Department for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage on Monday denied claims that the Bomas of Kenya has been sold to a Turkish firm.

In a statement, the Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir affirmed that Bomas of Kenya is set to undergo a major renovation following a directive by the Cabinet.

The claims of sale of the Bomas of Kenya were made by the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, sparking significant concerns from the public.

But Ummi explained that the Executive Order No. 2 of 2023 placed Bomas of Kenya under the State Department for Culture, the Arts, and Heritage.

The department emphasized that the iconic facility remains a government asset and assured that its ownership will not change.

“Bomas of Kenya, a key national heritage site, has been under consideration for refurbishment and upgrade for the past decade,” she said.

She went on: “The project to develop the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) was officially approved by the Cabinet on August 8, 2023, through a Cabinet Memorandum presented by the then Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage, Peninah Malonza.”

“The project is a major part of the government’s vision to enhance the facility, creating a world-class convention center that will set a new benchmark for conferencing in the region,” she added.

She noted that the government intends to make the BICC a market leader in the region, with multiple state-of-the-art venues designed to surpass the facilities currently available.

The modernization, she said, is seen as a bold move to redefine the role and purpose of Bomas of Kenya and elevate it to a premium facility that meets the demands of the modern conference industry.

The government further reassured the public that Bomas of Kenya is held in trust for the people of Kenya.

She said the facility’s title deed is in the government’s custody since 1972.

“The development of the BICC will only enhance the value and use of this national asset, not transfer ownership to private hands,” the PS assured.