Govt Moves to replenish fertilizer stocks in all NCPB depots by Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The government has announced plans to ensure that all National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots across the country are fully stocked with subsidized fertilizer by Monday.

This is in a bid to address the ongoing shortages that have sparked widespread concern among farmers.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh on Friday said the government had intensified efforts to streamline the distribution of fertilizer following complaints from farmers over unavailability and delays in accessing the critical farm input.

“All our stores will be stocked with fertilizer by Monday.We appreciate farmers’ patience and cooperation as we work towards a sustainable agricultural sector,” PS Ronoh said.

The announcement follows mounting criticism over the distribution process, with several leaders, including Nyandarua Senator John Methu, raising alarm about unequal allocation and suspected foul play in the supply chain.

Some counties, particularly in the highland regions, have reported severe shortages, threatening to derail planting activities.

In response to the concerns, PS Ronoh explained that logistical challenges had contributed to the delays but assured farmers that corrective measures were now in place.

He reaffirmed that the government is working to ensure timely delivery of the fertilizer to all NCPB depots, including remote regions.

The government’s fertilizer subsidy programme is a key pillar of President William Ruto’s broader agenda to lower the cost of food production and enhance food security.

This season, farmers are accessing fertilizers at a subsidized price of Ksh 2,500 per 50-kilogram bag, down from the market rate of Ksh 6,500.

PS Ronoh urged farmers to register on the e-voucher system to benefit from the subsidized fertilizer, noting that only registered farmers will be eligible for the subsidy programme.