Govt launches mobile ID registration to list 1mn youth after scrapping Sh300 fee

NAKURU, Kenya, Mar 20 — The Government is targeting around one million youth for ID card registration in a drive aimed at taking advantage of the removal of the Sh300 application fee announced last week.

The CS further announced that the waiting time for processing will be reduced to no more than 10 days as the government works to clear the backlog of unregistered but eligible applicants who have traditionally been disadvantaged by stringent vetting processes.

“From here, we will go to sub-counties and even locations to ensure Kenyans access this service with minimal inconvenience. We will also ensure IDs are issued within 10 days, unlike before when applicants waited for up to a year,” he said.

He added that the government is reviewing restrictive practices that have limited access to identification documents for many years, in a bid to promote fairness and efficiency in service delivery.

“The government is fully committed to ensuring that every eligible Kenyan can obtain an ID card without unnecessary hurdles. The abolition of vetting, which unfairly subjected some communities to extra scrutiny, is a crucial step toward restoring equality in the registration process.”

In February, President William Ruto issued a proclamation eliminating the vetting process for ID registration, which had unfairly impacted border communities and urban areas like Nakuru.

Presidential directive

On March 13, the President also ordered the removal of the Sh300 fee for first-time ID seekers.

“The government has abolished the Sh500 fee that was previously charged to verify the validity of identification documents when applying for an ID or Passport. This service will now be free of charge.”

He noted that the responsibility of authenticating the validity of a document lies with the government and should, therefore, be a free service, “using the presumption of validity of documents principle.”

The CS also announced that the government is adopting a fully digital system for ID registration, with the upcoming nationwide launch of live enrollment kits in every sub-county.

A post-issuance ID Tracking System will also be introduced to enable applicants to monitor the status of their ID applications in real time via SMS alerts and online platforms.

“The goal is to eliminate uncertainty and long waiting times, ensuring that Kenyans can conveniently monitor their applications without making unnecessary visits to registration offices,” he said.

Also in the pipeline is the National Digital Identity Management System, which will introduce virtual IDs and digital wallets. These innovations will allow secure storage and access to identification documents on smartphones, making it easier to interact with government services and conduct business.

CS Murkomen added that plans are underway to expand ID enrollment services abroad through partnerships with the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

“The government is committed to ensuring that distance is no longer a barrier to obtaining identification documents,” he said.

