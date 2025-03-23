Govt investing heavily in Nairobi’s education infrastructure: President Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The government is investing heavily in Nairobi’s education infrastructure, which has been neglected for 60 years, President William Ruto has said.

The President pointed out that he is working with leaders in the county to build 3,500 classrooms to address the shortage.

He added that the construction of the initial 500 classrooms has already begun and is progressing well.

“We will continue to build classrooms for the next five years until we have enough,” he said. “We will also continue hiring more teachers because the greatest legacy we can leave for the future of our country is to make sure that every child in Kenya accesses quality education, and no child is left behind.”

The President made the remarks during a Sunday service at Africa Inland Church in Jericho, Nairobi County.

Nationally, President Ruto explained, the government has built 1,700 classrooms in the past 18 months.

On the Affordable Housing Programme, he said the government is building more than 40,000 units in Eastlands, Nairobi.

“We want to change the face of this area. We want to make it a city,” he said.

He noted that the programme would enable low-income earners to own homes.

The President emphasised that he would continue leading from the front in championing programmes and projects aimed at transforming the country.

He also affirmed his commitment to building churches, describing it as a duty for a Christian.

At the same time, President Ruto reiterated his commitment to work with all leaders to unite and transform the nation.

The President said he is keen on ensuring that Kenya remains a peaceful and united country, free from tribalism, hatred, division, and discrimination.

“One does not have to lose for another to gain. We can all be winners,” he said.

Additionally, President Ruto urged parents to mentor their children, saying this was the best way to protect them from negative influences.

Consequently, the parents would ensure that Kenya’s next generation would be responsible and upright citizens.

Nationally Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah called on the Church to work with the government in educating the public on initiatives such as the registration for universal healthcare.

“The programme will benefit the most vulnerable people in the country. However, they must be registered,” he said.

He also urged religious leaders to avoid politics and concentrate on providing moral guidance to society.

Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa was present.