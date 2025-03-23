Govt announces plans to set up administrative units across the country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 23 – The Interior Ministry has announced plans to set up administrative units across the country based on needs.

Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, says the Ministry is developing a policy to guide the establishment of such administrative units.

“Going forward as a ministry under the leadership of Cabinet Secretary Kipchuma Murkomen, we are working on a policy direction that will make it neat to create administrative units going forward,” he said.

Omollo says any justification to create a unit will be guided by the parameters that will be developed under the new policy.

He says the Ministry is striving to ensure there is equitable creation of administrative units across the country.

Speaking in Kuria West, Migori County on Saturday during an economic empowerment program, the PS says the administrative units are key in keeping the country safe from internal conflicts.

He assured Kuria West MP Mathis Robi and his Kuria East counterpart Marwa Kitayama of the government’s commitment to ensure security in the area.

“We will work closely to ensure we operationalize all the administrative units from the lowest to the highest level,” he said.

Omollo noted that units that have been dormant in the two constituencies will start work.

The PS spoke a few days after he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Security and National Administration, where he decried lack of funding to fully operationalize all the 24 newly gazetted sub-counties.

He told the Committee that the Ministry is seeking an additional Sh. 3 billion to operationalize the remaining eight sub-counties, prioritizing regions facing persistent security threats.

While in Kuria, the PS also took the opportunity to itemize government projects ongoing in the region for the benefits of the locals.

“We have affordable housing units being constructed in Mabera, we have roads under construction here and a number of projects for the people,” he said.

Omollo further announced that three markets in Mabera, Kehancha and Isebania are being constructed by the government to improve the working space for traders.

He says the markets will have flowing water, constant power to help in dealing with post-harvest losses of produce.