Global Fund Seeks President Ruto’s Help in Global Fundraising Drive for Health

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – The Global Fund has reached out to President William Ruto, seeking his support in mobilising funds globally to reinforce efforts to end HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria.

In a letter addressed to Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands requested Ruto’s leadership in rallying international support for the organisation’s Eighth Replenishment, warning that external health financing is under severe threat.

“With your commitment and leadership, I am confident we can deliver a successful Eighth Replenishment. This will enable the Global Fund to continue supporting Kenya and other countries across the continent in saving lives, defeating HIV, TB, and malaria, and advancing universal health coverage (UHC),” Sands stated.

He emphasised that for over 20 years, Kenya and the Global Fund have built a strong partnership, with the organisation investing over Ksh 300 billion (US$2.3 billion) in the country.

During this period, Kenya has made significant progress in combating the three diseases and advancing UHC. Sands warned that without adequate funding, these gains could stall or even reverse.

“It would be an unthinkable tragedy to see this progress stall, let alone be reversed. It is in this context that we respectfully request the support of His Excellency President Ruto and yourself as champions of the Global Fund’s Eighth Replenishment,” he added.

The letter lauded Kenya’s leadership in hosting the Preparatory Meeting for the Seventh Replenishment in 2022, which mobilised a historic US$15.7 billion. Kenya contributed US$10 million, underscoring its commitment to global health.

During a recent African Union (AU) meeting in Addis Ababa, President Ruto stressed the need for African nations to accelerate the transition towards nationally led and financed health systems to reduce dependence on external support. However, Sands cautioned that this shift must be gradual.

“Too abrupt a transition risks derailing progress, leaving millions behind, and costing millions of lives. Moreover, countries across Africa are at different stages of readiness to assume these financial responsibilities,” he noted.

Sands reiterated that the Global Fund remains a trusted partner in supporting Kenya and other nations in strengthening their health systems. He urged Ruto and Mudavadi to use their diplomatic influence to advocate for replenishment efforts.

“For this replenishment to be a success, we need the voices of President Ruto and CS Mudavadi. In the current geopolitical context, direct communication from a Head of State to a Head of State remains the most powerful advocacy,” Sands stated.