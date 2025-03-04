Gachagua’s allies accuse NCIC of bias over Gachagua’s cessation notice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Lawmakers allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have expressed concerns over what they described as a pattern of politically motivated actions by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) particularly targeting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the Mt. Kenya community.

In a joint statement read by Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, the leaders claimed that the NCIC has failed to act impartially in addressing statements and actions that threaten national cohesion and instead applied perceived double standards.

They argued that while Gachagua’s remarks against ethnic exclusion have come under scrutiny, similar comments from political leaders targeting the Mt Kenya community have gone unchecked.

“Today we are dealing with a situation where NCIC has cautioned Rigathi Gachagua from telling off the President specifically for fostering ethnic division and hatred as a political strategy. Ironically what Gachagua has been doing is defending the rights and citizen of Mt Kenya,” Maanzo said.

The legislators referenced a statement made by Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama in January 2025, where he warned that the Mt Kenya community would face isolation from the rest of the country. They questioned why the NCIC had not acted against such divisive rhetoric.

The MPs also criticized leaders from Nyanza, including Hon. Peter Kaluma, who suggested that the Mt Kenya community should be removed from government, highlighting what they described as a “targeted war against ‘tribalism’” spearheaded by President William Ruto.

“That the NCIC must apply its mandate uniformly ensuring that all leaders regardless of their political affiliations or regions, are held accountable for statements that threaten national cohesion,” stated Gatanga MP Edward Muriu.

They pointed to the impeachment proceedings against Gachagua in October 2024, where MPs allegedly made ethnically charged remarks about the Mt Kenya community, framing the impeachment as a direct attack on the region.

The legislators also pledged to provide evidence in the coming weeks that shows a pattern of ethnic exclusion of Mt Kenya citizens from key government positions across the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

They criticized the government’s alleged policy of systematically sidelining individuals from the Mt Kenya region due to their ethnic identity.

“That the NCIC must publicly disclose the criteria and processes it employs when determining actions to take against individuals it goes after, to dispel any notion of bias or political influence. That the NCIC must stop protecting the President or his government,” stated Starehe MP Amos Mwago.

NCIC had raised concerns over recent statements made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Meru County where he warned President William Ruto against visiting the region if Chief Justice Martha Koome is removed from office.

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia has officially written to Gachagua regarding his sentiments saying they had a potential impact and harm on national unity and peaceful coexistence.