Gachagua, Kalonzo and Sakaja barred from addressing Anglican faithful during consecration service

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja were barred from addressing Christian faithful attending the consecration of Ven Canon Jonathan Kabiru as the Bishop of the ACK Nairobi Diocese at St. Stephen’s Cathedral along Jogoo Road.

This followed an announcement by ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, who declared that no political leader would henceforth be allowed to make addresses in any recognized Anglican church.

“From today henceforth in any Anglican congregation, and I thank God, all my Bishops are here there will be no opportunity for any political leader to have a speech in the Church. We will only mention their names and they will wave,” the head of the Anglican Church in Kenya said.

Sapit added; “If they so wish to address the congregation, it will be done outside the sanctuary. Not only today but in all our dioceses and churches.”

ACK Archbishop also banned the public declaration of the gifts or offerings made to the church.

“We have already declared and we want to declare today that giving in the Anglican Church will not be announced, just give as God directs you to give. What we give to God we don’t have to tell human beings what we have given him,” Sapit stated.

Some church leaders have found themselves in an awkward position after receiving colossal amounts of money from leaders such as President William Ruto, only to be instructed by their seniors to return the donations.

Last week, police were forced to fire tear gas to disperse protesters who tried to occupy the Jesus Winner Ministry Church in Roysambu over President William Ruto’s 20 million shillings donation.

The protesters were reacting to anger from a section of Kenyans who are upset with the political class over the display of opulence amid difficult economic times.