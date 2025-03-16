Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit/FILE

CHURCH & POLITICS

Gachagua, Kalonzo and Sakaja barred from addressing Anglican faithful during consecration service

“From today henceforth in any Anglican congregation, and I thank God, all my Bishops are here there will be no opportunity for any political leader to have a speech in the Church. We will only mention their names and they will wave,” the head of the Anglican Church in Kenya said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja were barred from addressing Christian faithful attending the consecration of Ven Canon Jonathan Kabiru as the Bishop of the ACK Nairobi Diocese at St. Stephen’s Cathedral along Jogoo Road.

This followed an announcement by ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, who declared that no political leader would henceforth be allowed to make addresses in any recognized Anglican church.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“From today henceforth in any Anglican congregation, and I thank God, all my Bishops are here there will be no opportunity for any political leader to have a speech in the Church. We will only mention their names and they will wave,” the head of the Anglican Church in Kenya said.

Sapit added; “If they so wish to address the congregation, it will be done outside the sanctuary. Not only today but in all our dioceses and churches.”

ACK Archbishop also banned the public declaration of the gifts or offerings made to the church.

“We have already declared and we want to declare today that giving in the Anglican Church will not be announced, just give as God directs you to give. What we give to God we don’t have to tell human beings what we have given him,” Sapit stated.

Some church leaders have found themselves in an awkward position after receiving colossal amounts of money from leaders such as President William Ruto, only to be instructed by their seniors to return the donations.

Last week, police were forced to fire tear gas to disperse protesters who tried to occupy the Jesus Winner Ministry Church in Roysambu over President William Ruto’s 20 million shillings donation.

The protesters were reacting to anger from a section of Kenyans who are upset with the political class over the display of opulence amid difficult economic times.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Wetang’ula stresses accountability as MPs slated to elect new House Committees leadership

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula emphasized that committees are the engine of parliamentary work and stated that Members who demonstrate dedication, competence, and accountability...

4 days ago

Headlines

Bomas International Convention Complex construction to begin in two weeks – President Ruto

The President stated that the construction marks a major milestone in the government’s plan to transform the facility into a world-class conferencing hub.

5 days ago

Kenya

Karua leads inaugural meeting of key opposition figures amid growing speculation of political alliance

"This morning The Peoples Liberation Party Leader. Martha Karua assumed her role as our Convener as she brought us together to continue the work...

March 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua’s allies accuse NCIC of bias over Gachagua’s cessation notice

The leaders claimed that the NCIC has failed to act impartially in addressing statements and actions that threaten national cohesion and instead applied perceived...

March 4, 2025

Headlines

“Removing Ruto is a prerequisite to our plans,” – Gachagua

"It’s not that we have no plan, but the most urgent plan we have been given by Kenyans is to defeat you in the...

March 3, 2025

Fifth Estate

From Green to Lilac, Purple: Karua disrupts Kenya’s predictable political party colour scheme

We have introduced new colours—while maintaining our identity as a flower party. Previously symbolized by a green rose, we now embrace the purple rose,...

February 27, 2025
Karua has been Kenya's only strong female contender to vie for the presidency in what will present another opportunity for the electorate to either make history by electing her or not. Karua has been Kenya's only strong female contender to vie for the presidency in what will present another opportunity for the electorate to either make history by electing her or not.

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua to unveil People’s Liberation Party Thursday following rebranding

Thursday’s unveiling is expected to draw prominent opposition leaders, including the immidiate former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Party's Kalonzo Musyoka.

February 25, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki takes veiled jab at Gachagua for trivializing petition on Koome

Kindiki emphasized that the removal of a judge from office is purely a constitutional matter, not a political or ethnic issue.

February 24, 2025