Gachagua challenges Ruto’s Mount Kenya Record ahead of Presidential Tour

KIAMBU, Kenya – March 31 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged President William Ruto to showcase the projects he has completed in the Mount Kenya region during his upcoming five-day tour, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Speaking during a surprise visit to Wangige, Kiambu County, Gachagua, who was impeached from office in October 2024, urged his former boss to launch new projects.

According to the ex-DP, the current government has been riding on old projects initiated by Ruto’s predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

“As you come here, speak the truth. All these projects in the Mount Kenya region were initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta. You have refused to finish them. None of them are yours. Do not dare lie to the people,” Gachagua told his former boss.

During his tour of the vast mountain region, President Ruto is expected to commission completed projects, inspect ongoing ones, and launch new initiatives in Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, and Kiambu counties.

This marks his first trip to the region since leading the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, whom he accused of tribalism, corruption, and other charges.

The impeachment, which took place six months ago, sparked outrage in the region that overwhelmingly supported Ruto in the 2022 presidential election, effectively propelling him to power.

Since the impeachment, the Mount Kenya region has largely rebelled against Ruto, vowing not to support his re-election bid in 2027.

Gachagua has emerged as the face of this opposition, leading an aggressive campaign against the president.

Ruto replaced Gachagua with Kithure Kindiki, also from the region, but his appointment has not won over the Mount Kenya vote, as Kindiki hails from Tharaka Nithi, a county often viewed as less influential within the broader Mount Kenya political landscape.