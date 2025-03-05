Connect with us

Raila Odinga (left) and Rigathi Gachagua (right).

Gachagua Allies Ousted as Raila’s ODM Takes Control of Key House Committees

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have been removed from key parliamentary committees in a sweeping reconstitution of National Assembly committees, a move seen as a ruthless purge that has significantly diminished his influence in the House.

The House Selection Committee tabled the new list of committee leadership, revealing that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has gained significant control.

Raila Odinga’s allies are now set to lead five key departmental committees—Labour, Budget, Regional Integration, Health, and Trade—positions traditionally held by the ruling coalition as President William Ruto finalizes plans to accommodate him in his government days after losing the African Union Commission Chairman’s seat.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula directed MPs to elect new leadership in accordance with parliamentary rules.

“The clerk will issue a schedule of meetings for committees to elect their leaders tomorrow. This is a work in progress—sometimes we lose members to death, and others must step in to replace them. The chair is elected based on the dynamics you all know,” Wetang’ula said.

“Go ahead and elect leaders who will help this House. Those elected must be the first to ensure quorum in the House at all times. To whom much is given, much more is expected,” he added.

Major Casualties

Among the biggest casualties of the reshuffle is Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, who was removed as Chairperson of the Constitutional Oversight and Implementation Committee and reassigned to the Members Services Committee, a less influential role.

Similarly, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya lost his position as Chair of the Departmental Committee on Trade and was moved to the Parliamentary Broadcast and Library Committee.

Runyenjes MP Eric Karemba, who opposed Gachagua’s impeachment motion, was transferred from the Labour Committee to the Constitutional Oversight and Implementation Committee.

The fate of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro remains uncertain as he awaits elections to determine whether he will retain his seat in the powerful Budget Committee. Sources suggest his stance on the Gachagua impeachment motion may cost him the position.

Tetu MP Godfrey Wandeto was removed from the Public Investment Committee on Social Services and the Departmental Committee on Information and Technology and reassigned to the Regional Development Committee.

Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo was removed from the Energy, Forest, and Mining Committee and transferred to the Parliamentary Broadcast and Library Committee, considered a less influential post.

Naivasha Town MP Jayne Kihara, a strong Gachagua supporter, was ousted from the Lands Committee and moved to the Members Services Committee.

Gatanga MP Edward Muriu was removed from the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and the Powers and Privileges Committee and reassigned to the Parliamentary Service and Library Committee.

Marakwet West MP Timothy Toroitich, who rejected Gachagua’s impeachment motion, was removed from the Justice and Legal Affairs and Education Committees and reassigned to the Parliamentary Broadcast and Library Committee.

Outspoken Mumias East MP Peter Salasya was shifted from the Agriculture Committee to the Members Services Committee, while Manyatta MP John Mukunji was removed from the Housing Committee and now only serves on the Committee on Oversight and Implementation.

