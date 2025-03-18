Freedom Café: Martha Karua Lauds Sam Mugumya’s Poetry and Calls for Solidarity in the Fight for Social Justice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya March 18 – The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) Kenya successfully hosted a special edition of the Freedom Café this week at its Nairobi offices, marking the launch of the poetry collection “We Refuse to Be Victims” by renowned Ugandan poet and activist Sam Mugumya.

Mugumya’s collection is a gripping testimony of survival under political repression. Written during his eight-year imprisonment in Prison Militaire de Ndolo in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the 82 poems capture themes of injustice, endurance, and the unyielding pursuit of freedom.

Martha Karua, leader of the People’s Liberation Party and keynote speaker, praised Mugumya’s poetry, written in captivity, as a continuation of Africa’s rich and long tradition of using art to resist oppression. Karua compared Mugumya’s verses to the oral traditions and freedom songs that have shaped the continent’s history.

“This is not just a book launch—it is a celebration of a legacy. Mugumya’s words will resonate globally, wherever people fight for dignity and freedom,” Karua stated.

The launch was Mugumya’s second collection, following the destruction of his first manuscript during his eight-year imprisonment in the DRC. People’s Liberation Party Leader Martha Karua with Stefan Scott, FNF Project Director during the March 2025 Freedom Café that marked the launch of the poetry collection “We Refuse to Be Victims” by renowned Ugandan poet and activist Sam Mugumya.

“In the face of despair, Mugumya chose hope. His poetry kept him alive, focused, and unbroken—a testament to the indomitable human spirit,” Karua noted.

The event highlighted the role of art as a force and as a tool for resistance, political expression, and democracy. Joining remotely from an undisclosed location for security reasons, Mugumya recounted his story of resilience and artistic defiance against oppression by the Ugandan and DRC governments.

Reflecting on his experience, Mugumya stated that the poems “were conceived in the bowels of hell. It is illegal to write in prison. My journey has been a journey of speaking truth to power, no matter the cost!”

He further noted: “Despots don’t take kindly to people who speak the truth.”Mugumya emphasized that change will not come from the ruling elites but from ordinary people taking action:

“At the end of the day, it’s us—the downtrodden, the masses—who must build the future we want to see. Taking part in a revolution is an act of love, for yourself, your neighbor, for humanity.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He recounted how he secretly wrote the poems while incarcerated: “I wrote the poems in the boils of hell, when I was jailed. I got to publish the collection upon my release.”

The Freedom Café highlighted how artists have long been at the forefront of justice and democracy movements. Art has consistently challenged authoritarian rule, ignited dialogue, and fueled social change.

Stefan Scott, FNF Project Director, emphasized the vital role of creatives in shaping public discourse: “I have been dreaming of an event with artists for a very long time. Artists—authors, musicians, painters, or illustrators—are the real liberal minds in a society.”

Scott highlighted how artists possess an intuitive grasp of social change: “Artists often have a special sensitivity for social developments. They sense earlier and more precisely how society is changing and where human values are being violated.”

Praising Mugumya’s work, Scott added: “Sam has transformed his experiences of violence and oppression into a powerful poetry collection, sparking crucial conversations on societal values and freedom.”

The event took place against the backdrop of shrinking democratic space, state-sponsored abductions, and targeted crackdowns on activists in East Africa. Karua stressed the urgency of speaking out against these injustices, citing the violent arrest of 36 Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) members in Kisumu in July last year, the abduction of Dr. Kizza Besigye’s aide, Hajj Obeid Lutale, and Kenya’s flawed policies, including the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF)and therevised education-funding model.

“These are some of the injustices we face today, and the fear in us sometimes stops us from raising a finger. But from Sam Mugumya’s inspirational work, we are reminded that fear is not an option.” Adding that, “Mugumya’s journey—eight years imprisoned, shuffled between governments—proves that surrender is not an option.”

Karua urged East Africans to recognize their interconnected struggles: “The fight for liberation is no longer confined to one country. It is within our neighborhoods, within the Jumuiya, within our region of Africa, and in all countries where repression is rising.”

She linked regional oppression to broader democratic backsliding: “Oppression in one-nation fuels suffering in another. The abductions of Ugandan activists in Nairobi and the targeting of Turkish and Ethiopian refugees all point to a dangerous pattern. What we do here in Kenya can encourage others elsewhere.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Karua also invoked the Gen Z protests in Kenya, which gained global attention, as a sign of continued resistance: “Let us not lose that moment of upholding transparency and accountability. Liberation must be grounded in shared values, and Kenya’s Constitution, particularly Article 10, remains our guiding principle.”

The event, which is part of FNF Kenya’s Up4Democracy campaign, reinforced the importance of freedom of expression in the fight for democracy.

The Freedom Café brought together over 100 writers, poets, artists, and activists to explore its role in defending democracy and human rights. Highlights of the event included a live poetry reading by seasoned local and international actor Raymond Ofula, performances by local poets and artists.