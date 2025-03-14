Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Governor Daniel Waithaka/FILE

County News

Former Nyandarua Governor convicted in procurement fraud case

The court sustained the Public Prosecutor’s argument that the Governor failed to comply with the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2006.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – The Nyahururu Anti-Corruption Court has convicted former Nyandarua County Governor Daniel Waithaka of procurement irregularities after finding him guilty of willfully failing to comply with laws governing procurement.

The court also convicted former County Executive Committee Member for Water, Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources, Grace Wanjiru Gitonga, in a verdict rendered on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both were found guilty of engaging in a project without prior planning and willfully failing to comply with procurement laws.

The prosecution presented evidence that on April 30, 2014, at the Nyandarua County Government offices, Waithaka and Gitonga, as public officers responsible for managing public resources, failed to comply with the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2006.

The Public Prosecutor futher told the court that the two unlawfully procured the services of M/s TAHAL Consulting Engineers Limited without a procurement plan for the 2013/2014 financial year, violating Section 26(3)(a) of the Act.

Additionally, the court convicted Waithaka separately for abuse of office, determining that on or about April 4, 2014, he improperly used his position to benefit M/s TAHAL Consulting Engineers Limited.

He awarded the company a contract to develop the County Water Master Plan and review the design of the Ol Kalou Town Sewerage System without following the required procurement procedures.

The court has scheduled the case for mention on March 20, 2025, for mitigation and sentencing.

Prosecutors Mercy Gateru, Maryann Mwangi, Alex Akula, and Wesley Nyamache led the case against the accused.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

2 chidren killed in an inferno as mother went to fetch milk

Preliminary investigations show that a nurse had left her children aged six and four alone in the house to buy milk. She found the...

August 28, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Methu proposes Gachagua, Kalonzo, Natembeya alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21- Nyandarua Senator John Methu has called on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to consider forming an alliance with Wiper leader Kalonzo...

August 21, 2024

County News

Nyadarua clerics welcome new alcohol control law

Counties in central region have been racing to review alcohol control legislation amid high prevalence of alcohol abuse and illicit brews.

February 10, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

No amount of threats will stop me from fighting illicit drugs in the Mountain: DP Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that he will not succumb to threats in his quest to stamp out...

January 23, 2024

County News

Inua Jamii beneficiaries seek increased stipend to cater for medical expenses

While decrying harsh economic times coupled with prolonged drought, the elderly said that the delays in releasing the funds from the government has caused...

April 29, 2023

County News

Protect the dignity of hunger victims during relief food distribution: Gitau

Gitau, while noting that the residents received the rations not because they were poor but because of the failed rains in parts of the...

October 30, 2022

County News

3 held in Nyandarua for possessing over 13kgs in of cannabis

David Mburu, Simon Gakunga and Lucy Muthoni, were arrested Sunday with 133 rolls of Cannabis Sativa, and 13 more kilos stuck in a gunny...

October 16, 2022

August Elections

Former Nyandarua governor cleared by IEBC despite being flagged by EACC

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared former Nyandarua Governor Daniel Waithaka Mwangi to run for office...

June 6, 2022