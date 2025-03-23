Former Kisumu Town West MP Rev. Kenn Nyagudi Passes Away After Long Illness

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya March 23 – Former Kisumu Town West MP, Rev. Kenn Nyagudi, has passed away after a long illness.

Former Nyakach MP Peter Odoyo announced his death, stating that Nyagudi died on Sunday evening while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital’s private wing.

Nyagudi was elected in a 2004 by-election following the death of Joab Omino in January of the same year. He served the remainder of the term but lost the 2007 election to Olago Aluoch.

During his tenure, Kisumu Town West remained intact until the Interim Independent Boundaries Review Commission (IIBRC), led by Andrew Ligale, split it into Kisumu Central and Kisumu West constituencies.

In the 2013 elections, after the adoption of the new constitution, Nyagudi contested the Kisumu Central MP seat but lost to political newcomer Ken Obura.

Following his exit from politics, Nyagudi ventured into business and largely stayed out of the public eye.