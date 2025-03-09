Foreign Service Academy concludes induction course for newly appointed diplomats

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The Foreign Service Academy (FSA) has successfully concluded an induction course designed to equip newly appointed ambassadors, the Consul-General, and senior diplomats with essential skills as they prepare to assume their roles in Kenya’s diplomatic missions abroad.

FSA said Saturday that the intensive program aimed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of their responsibilities in representing Kenya on the global stage.

It covered key aspects of diplomacy, foreign policy, and international relations, ensuring that the diplomats are well-prepared for their assignments.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Deputy National Security Advisor Joseph Boinnet, who was the Chief Guest, congratulated the diplomats on completing the course.

He commended the FSA for its commitment to training and preparing Kenya’s envoys for the crucial task of advancing the country’s interests worldwide

Acting Director General of the FSA, Paul Ndung’u, expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of the program.

He lauded the participants for their diligence and professionalism, urging them to apply the valuable skills and insights gained during the training in their respective missions.

The Foreign Service Academy was initially established by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Foreign Service Institute via a Cabinet Memorandum in 2006.

The main purpose of its establishing the institute was to strengthen the Ministry’s Human and institutional capacities on policy research, analysis and monitoring the efficacy of Kenya’s Foreign Policy.

To better respond to the changing diplomatic landscape, the Institute was transformed into an Academy in 2017 to offer targeted training opportunities.