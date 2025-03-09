Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Foreign Service Academy concludes induction course for newly appointed diplomats

The intensive program aimed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of their responsibilities in representing Kenya on the global stage.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The Foreign Service Academy (FSA) has successfully concluded an induction course designed to equip newly appointed ambassadors, the Consul-General, and senior diplomats with essential skills as they prepare to assume their roles in Kenya’s diplomatic missions abroad.

FSA said Saturday that the intensive program aimed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of their responsibilities in representing Kenya on the global stage.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It covered key aspects of diplomacy, foreign policy, and international relations, ensuring that the diplomats are well-prepared for their assignments.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Deputy National Security Advisor Joseph Boinnet, who was the Chief Guest, congratulated the diplomats on completing the course.

He commended the FSA for its commitment to training and preparing Kenya’s envoys for the crucial task of advancing the country’s interests worldwide

Acting Director General of the FSA, Paul Ndung’u, expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of the program.

He lauded the participants for their diligence and professionalism, urging them to apply the valuable skills and insights gained during the training in their respective missions.

The Foreign Service Academy was initially established by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Foreign Service Institute via a Cabinet Memorandum in 2006.

The main purpose of its establishing the institute was to strengthen the Ministry’s Human and institutional capacities on policy research, analysis and monitoring the efficacy of Kenya’s Foreign Policy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To better respond to the changing diplomatic landscape, the Institute was transformed into an Academy in 2017 to offer targeted training opportunities.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

South Africa rejects ‘megaphone diplomacy’ with US

Trump extended his invitation to relocate those seeking "to flee [South Africa] for reasons of safety" to all farmers and offered them citizenship.

1 day ago

Fifth Estate

Ethiopia and Kenya’s relations gaining momentum as they strengthen diplomatic and people-to-people ties

A delegation led by General Charles Kahariri, Chief of Staff of the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), met with Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of...

December 1, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi celebrates 45 years of Indonesia-Kenya relations with events in Jakarta and Bandung

In Kenya, the celebrations kicked off with a Pencak Silat Tournament at Woodcreek School in Nairobi, drawing over 500 Kenyan participants.

October 15, 2024

AUC RACE 2025

Raila roots for borderless ‘Africanphone’ in pitch for AUC job

Odinga further pledged to foster Intra-African trade and airspace reforms to encourage connectivity.

August 27, 2024

Fifth Estate

President Ruto Champions Raila’s Bid for AU Chairmanship in Historic Nairobi Event

As President of Kenya, I am deeply honored to extend a warm welcome to all distinguished guests and leaders gathered here in Nairobi. Your...

August 27, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Sanctions imposed on US firms for arming Taiwan: China Daily

The measures include freezing the movable and immovable properties of those companies in China, and prohibiting organizations and individuals in China from transacting and...

January 8, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Newly appointed Romania ambassador to Kenya Gentiana Serbu presents credentials to President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – The newly appointed Romania Ambassador to Kenya Gentiana Serbu has presented her credentials to President William Ruto as she...

November 8, 2023

DIPLOMACY

UK embassy in Kenya rebrands vehicles with ‘Nairobi Matatu’ graffiti ahead of Royal visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The British High Commission in Nairobi has rebranded some of its vehicles with the Nairobi matatus graffiti art style...

October 25, 2023