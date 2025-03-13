Foreign National Killed by Vehicle in President Ruto’s Motorcade on Ngong Road

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya March 13 – A foreign national was killed on Thursday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in President William Ruto’s motorcade along Ngong Road, sparking investigations by the National Police Service (NPS).

The accident occurred near Adams Arcade as the presidential convoy was traveling from Lang’ata toward Kibra. Witnesses said the middle-aged white man was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by a speeding government vehicle. The driver reportedly did not stop after the incident, causing chaotic scenes as bystanders attempted to assist the victim.

In a statement, police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga confirmed the incident, saying, “Following a traffic accident at Adams Arcade involving a government vehicle, which resulted in the death of a foreign national, the NPS has taken up the matter, and investigations are underway.”

Emergency responders arrived at the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead. His body was later moved to the City Mortuary, where an autopsy is expected to be conducted. Authorities have yet to release details on the victim’s identity and nationality.

“The National Police Service urges motorists, pedestrians, and all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules to prevent accidents,” the statement added. Meanwhile, police are reviewing traffic footage and speaking to witnesses as part of their probe into the incident.