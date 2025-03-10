Foreign envoys, financial institutions back govt’s Shirika Plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Foreign envoys and financial institutions have backed Kenya’s Shirika Plan, a government led initiative aimed at integrating refugees into the country.

In a meeting chaired by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, ambassadors, high commissioners, and financial sector leaders expressed their support for the initiative, emphasizing its potential to enhance economic growth and social cohesion.

Murkomen noted that the plan, which seeks to empower refugees while benefiting host communities, is a transformative approach to managing the refugee situation in the country.

“The envoys and other partners lauded our transformative Shirika Plan which seeks to integrate refugees in the daily economic life of the country, a move which will be beneficial, not only to refugees, but also the host communities and the country at large,” he said.

Murkomen stressed the importance of public participation and refining legal and regulatory frameworks to ensure the plan’s success.

He further highlighted the need for close collaboration between the government, development partners, and host counties for a smooth implementation of the plan.

“Public participation and fine-tuning of the legal and regulatory framework, which are crucial for the success of the Shirika Plan, are underway,” he stated.

Among the key figures present were U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires and Chair of the Refugee Donor Group, Ambassador Marc D. Dillard, UN Resident Coordinator Dr. Stephen Jackson, and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Country Representative Caroline Van Buren.

The meeting was also attended by Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok and other ministry officials.

In April 2024 the government announced its intention to implement the Shirika plan, aiming to integrate settlement for over half a million refugees currently residing in the Daadab and Kakuma refugee camps.

With strong backing from international partners, the Shirika Plan is set to create a more inclusive and economically empowered refugee community, reinforcing Kenya’s role as a leader in refugee integration and sustainable development.