Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Foreign envoys, financial institutions back govt’s Shirika Plan

Murkomen noted that the plan, which seeks to empower refugees while benefiting host communities, is a transformative approach to managing the refugee situation in the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Foreign envoys and financial institutions have backed Kenya’s Shirika Plan, a government led initiative aimed at integrating refugees into the country.

In a meeting chaired by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, ambassadors, high commissioners, and financial sector leaders expressed their support for the initiative, emphasizing its potential to enhance economic growth and social cohesion. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Murkomen noted that the plan, which seeks to empower refugees while benefiting host communities, is a transformative approach to managing the refugee situation in the country.

“The envoys and other partners lauded our transformative Shirika Plan which seeks to integrate refugees in the daily economic life of the country, a move which will be beneficial, not only to refugees, but also the host communities and the country at large,” he said.

Murkomen stressed the importance of public participation and refining legal and regulatory frameworks to ensure the plan’s success.

 He further highlighted the need for close collaboration between the government, development partners, and host counties for a smooth implementation of the plan.

“Public participation and fine-tuning of the legal and regulatory framework, which are crucial for the success of the Shirika Plan, are underway,” he stated.

Among the key figures present were U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires and Chair of the Refugee Donor Group, Ambassador Marc D. Dillard, UN Resident Coordinator Dr. Stephen Jackson, and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Country Representative Caroline Van Buren.

The meeting was also attended by Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok and other ministry officials.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In April 2024 the government announced its intention to implement the Shirika plan, aiming to integrate settlement for over half a million refugees currently residing in the Daadab and Kakuma refugee camps.

With strong backing from international partners, the Shirika Plan is set to create a more inclusive and economically empowered refugee community, reinforcing Kenya’s role as a leader in refugee integration and sustainable development.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto pledges to expand school feeding program across Kenya

President Ruto emphasized the significance of school meals in ensuring children stay in school and excel in their studies. 

8 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Multimedia University students block Magadi Road to protest colleague’s death

According to police, the second-year student in the Faculty of Social Sciences and Technology was found dead on Sunday.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto commissions Kamukunji TVET at start of Nairobi tour

President Ruto emphasized his commitment to expanding TVET institutions to equip more young people with technical skills essential for Kenya’s development. 

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto’s church donation sparks Kenyan clashes

The gift to the Jesus Winner Ministry in the Roysambu suburb of Nairobi of 20m shillings ($155,000; £120,000) drew criticism from some young Kenyans...

6 hours ago

County News

Mandera tops development budget absorption, while Nairobi Nakuru and Kisumu cities struggle – Controller of Budget

According to the First Half County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report for the 2024/25 financial year, which covers the period from July to December...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto and Raila embark on joint Nairobi tour to champion March 7 MoU

"We have agreed that, starting Monday, we will jointly tour projects in Nairobi County. We will begin with the Nairobi River Commission so we...

11 hours ago

Headlines

Nyakang’o calls for automation of Exchequer process to improve county budget execution

Nyakang'o further criticized county governments for the late submission of financial and non-financial reports, as well as non-adherence to the Exchequer Workplans they submitted...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua allies describe UDA-ODM pact as selfish

Gakuya, who has set his sights on the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 elections accused Raila of abandoning his long-held mission of fighting...

22 hours ago