NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady launches National School Milk scheme pilot in Migori

Speaking at Bondo Kosiemo Primary School in Migori County, Ruto said the programme targets school-going children to enhance their health.

Published

MIGORI, Kenya, Mar 7 — First Lady Rachel Ruto on Friday launched the National School Milk Pilot Programme to boost nutrition in schools.

Ruto reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring every child accesses nutritious meals at school.

The “Feed One End Hunger” programme will introduce kitchen and fruit gardens, integrating climate resilience into school feeding initiatives.

Speaking at Bondo Kosiemo Primary School in Migori County, Ruto said the programme targets school-going children to enhance their health.

“A packet of milk in each child’s hands unlocks their future, empowers farmers, and drives our country’s economic growth,” she said.

The pilot project will distribute two packets of milk per week to children in 11 schools across five counties.

The First Lady urged governors and MPs to allocate funds for similar programmes in their regions.

10 million children

By the end of the year, 2,000 more schools will benefit from the First Lady’s school feeding and food security initiative.

Earlier at Isebania Mixed Primary School, Ruto called for more funding to support school feeding programmes.

“We must unite to ensure no child misses school because of hunger,” she said.

The “Feed One End Hunger” programme aligns with the government’s goal of feeding 10 million children by 2030.

“Education opens doors to endless possibilities. Hunger should never stand in the way of this great opportunity,” Ruto added.

Currently, 2.5 million children receive meals through government and partner initiatives, leaving 7.5 million children without support.

“Hunger limits growth, hinders development, and robs children of the chance to focus and learn,” she noted.

The initiative will partner with 4K Clubs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock to promote kitchen gardens that maximize small land spaces for food production.

Ruto attended the launch alongside MPs Fatuma Mohammed (Migori), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Tom Odege (Nyatike), Labour and Protection PS Joseph Motari, Livestock Development PS Jonathan Mueke, and Agnes Ochillo, wife of Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko.

Mueke encouraged farmers to vaccinate their livestock to ensure safe meat and milk supplies. He added that the school milk programme would significantly boost farmers’ earnings.

He said kitchen and fruit gardens would help schools cut food costs.

“A small garden today can feed the community tomorrow,” Mueke said.

MPs Robi and Mohammed praised the recent partnership between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, saying it would foster unity, peace, and development.

Robi highlighted the Constituency Development Fund’s role in improving school infrastructure, while Odege urged partners to support the First Lady’s initiative.

