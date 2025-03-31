Connect with us

Family Appeals for Help to Raise Sh500,000 to Repatriate Daughter’s Body from Saudi Arabia

She left for Saudi Arabia six years ago in search of a better life to lift the family out of poverty. However, they recently received heartbreaking news of her death.

Published

TESO, Kenya March 31 – A grieving family in Koruruma village, Teso North Sub-county, is appealing to the government and well-wishers to help them bring back the body of their daughter, who died three months ago in Saudi Arabia under unclear circumstances.

James Epurati, the father of the deceased, Phanice Hamayi, said his daughter left for Saudi Arabia six years ago in search of a better life to lift the family out of poverty. However, they recently received heartbreaking news of her death.

“My daughter dropped out of school due to financial struggles and pleaded with me to allow her to travel to Saudi Arabia as a househelp. After much deliberation, I agreed, as it seemed like the only way out of poverty,” Epurati said.

He added that for five years, they did not hear from her until November last year, when she called to say she was unwell. A month later, a call from a new number informed him that his daughter had passed away.

Epurati said he sought assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was directed to write to the diaspora office for clarification on the body’s repatriation. However, he was told the family would need to raise Sh500,000 for the entire process—an amount far beyond their means.

The family, which survives through small-scale farming on half an acre of land, says raising such an amount is impossible.

“I only sell sukuma wiki from my small farm, which is not even enough to pay school fees for my other children,” Epurati lamented.

Friends and neighbours, led by Bishop Boniface Muyale, have been fundraising since December last year but have only managed to raise Sh100,000. They are now appealing to leaders, from the President to local MCAs, to help them raise the remaining amount to bring their daughter home for burial.

“I urge all Kenyans and leaders of this nation to come together and wipe away the tears of this grieving family. They are in dire need and cannot afford to raise this money alone,” said Bishop Muyale.

