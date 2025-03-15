Connect with us

EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre.

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Ex-Nyandarua Governor and CEC Member found guilty in Sh50 Million corruption case

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says the former governor was found guilty of abuse of office and failure to comply with procurement laws, while Gitonga was convicted for initiating a project without prior planning and for procurement irregularities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Former Nyandarua Governor Daniel Waithaka Mwangi and former County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Water and Natural Resources, Grace Wanjiru Gitonga, have been convicted in a Ksh50 million corruption case.

“Investigations into the matter revealed irregularities in a tender that was illegally awarded to the Israeli firm M/S TAHAL International Limited for consultancy services to develop a County Water Master Plan and design the Ol Kalou Town Sewerage System,” said the anti-graft agency.

The EACC added, “In a strange twist of events, a company by the same name was registered in Kenya in 2016 and was paid Ksh50,470,513 through a bank account in Tel Aviv, Israel. Immediately after the payment, the ‘consultant’ fled and was never traced again. Despite the payment being made, no services were rendered.”

The matter is scheduled for mention on March 20, 2025, to confirm the criminal records of the accused before sentencing.

In this article:, , ,
