Ex-Judiciary Chief Registrar Amadi dismisses gold scam claims before IEBC panel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 –Former Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi has dismissed the 2023 gold scandal allegations.

Appearing before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel Amadi called them an attempt to tarnish her integrity.

Amadi pointed out that she resigned from the law firm linked to the scandal in 2014 and was fully engaged in her Judiciary duties at the time.

“There was no reason for me to be named as the first respondent in that case. I had already left the firm and was not involved in its operations. The accusations were a deliberate attack to malign my integrity,” she stated.

She further clarified that she had no expertise in gold trade and played no role in the alleged dealings.

Amadi noted that both the High Court and Court of Appeal ruled in her favor, reaffirming that she had no connection to the scandal.

“The freezing of my accounts was unjustified, and the courts have since vindicated me. This was a clear attempt to taint my reputation due to my track record in public service,” she added.

The High Court May 19, 2023, froze Amadi’s bank accounts after authorities named her in the gold fraud case linked to her former law firm.

The court had also extended conservatory orders freezing Amadi’s assets to her son Brain Amadi who runs the law firm Amadi and Associates Advocates.

However, on July 9, 2023, the court unfroze the bank accounts after Justice Alfred Mabeya ruled that there was no evidence linking her to the Gold scam.

He noted that no evidence indicated that Amadi benefited from the alleged Sh102 million gold scam.

He stated that Amadi did not manage the firm’s daily operations and was not involved in receiving or disbursing the funds.