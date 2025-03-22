Ex-CAS Mwangangi among 12 candidates shortlisted for SHA CEO post

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The Social Health Authority (SHA) has shortlisted 12 candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a role critical in driving the Social Health Insurance Fund engulfed in myriad transition challenges.

Among the shortlisted candidates is Mercy Mwangangi, a former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) at the Ministry of Health.

She played a significant role in Kenya’s COVID-19 response and has a background in health economics and policy.

Robert Mbarani Ingasira, the current acting CEO of SHA, is also in the running. He previously served as the Director of Financial Services at the authority and has been overseeing health financing and policy implementation.

Also shortlisted is Serem Kimutai Edward, who previously worked as a Director of Medical Services in a county health department. His experience in clinical medicine and public health administration .

Agrippina Njoki Fernandes who has led various healthcare projects focused on service delivery improvements, particularly in underserved regions.

Musa Nyandusi Lwegado who has wide ranging experience in community health, particularly in strengthening primary healthcare services in rural areas.

The new CEO will inherit a system facing major hurdles as the country transitions from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) under the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023.

SHA was established to provide equitable access to quality healthcare, but its implementation has been met with obstacles.

Technical failures in claims processing and biometric systems have caused delays in service delivery. Public confusion over SHIF’s coverage and benefits has led to frustration, with many Kenyans struggling with continued out-of-pocket payments.

Legal battles have also plagued SHA, with court orders temporarily halting implementation over concerns about public participation and the legitimacy of the reforms.

Candidates are required to present original copies of their national identity card, academic and professional certificates, and valid clearances from institutions such as the Higher Education Loans Board, Kenya Revenue Authority, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Those with degrees from foreign institutions must provide recognition letters from the Commission for University Education.

The SHA has invited members of the public to submit any adverse information about the shortlisted candidates to the Chairperson of the SHA Board at the SHA Headquarters in Nairobi or via email by April 4, 2025.