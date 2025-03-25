Connect with us

Ethekon warned acrimonious fallouts such as the one witnessed in 2022 could trigger unrest/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Ethekon: Commissioners must document dissent, theatrics fuel acrimony

The role of the commission is to verify, tally, and announce election results as recorded in Form 34A — without manipulation. If a commissioner disagrees, they should document it within the commission, not through political theatrics.
-Edung Ethekon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 — Former Turkana County Attorney Edung Ethekon has promised to implement governance reforms that allow electoral commissioners disagreeing with key outcomes to record dissent in a bid to forestall chaos in election managemnt.

Ethekon, who appeared before the Selection Panel tasked to interview candidates for the position of Chairperson of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), warned acrimonious fallouts such as the one witnessed in 2022 could trigger unrest.

He emphasized the need for structured decision-making within the commission to prevent post-election conflicts.

“As commissioners, we are entrusted with a national duty. If a member disagrees with certain aspects of the process, that dissent should be documented in our official records — not aired publicly to create unnecessary acrimony,” he told the panel on Tuesday.

Ethekon, who previously served at the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), acknowledged Kenya’s electoral progress, particularly through technological advancements like the electronic results transmission system (RTS/ERTS).

However, he noted that public trust in electoral institutions remains fragile.

“The biggest challenge we face is the deficit of trust. If Kenyans had faith in our institutions, we wouldn’t need excessive regulation, audits, and external verifications. The cost of elections would also significantly reduce,” he observed.

Reflecting on past electoral disputes, Ethekon traced Kenya’s challenges back to the 2007 post-election crisis, when then-IEBC Chair Samuel Kivuitu admitted uncertainty about some results.

‘Cherera theatrics’

He pointed out that subsequent elections in 2013, 2017, and 2022 also witnessed disputes over tallying, transparency, and legitimacy.

Ethekon was responding to a question regarding the 2022 election fallout in the electoral commission, where then-IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera and three other commissioners rejected the presidential results announced by Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

The public dispute led to a deep political rift, with the dissenting commissioners later forced to exit following an inquiry into their conduct.

“What we witnessed at Bomas in 2022 was unfortunate and should not happen again. Commissioners must engage in structured decision-making and ensure their positions are documented in minutes and reports,” he stated.

Cherera faction backed plot to alter poll results, Guliye tells Muchelule tribunal

Ethekon reiterated his commitment to restoring trust in the IEBC if selected as chairperson.

He emphasized the importance of impartiality, professionalism, and adherence to constitutional principles under Article 73, which establishes public office as a position of trust.

“The role of the commission is to verify, tally, and announce election results as recorded in Form 34A — without manipulation. If a commissioner disagrees, they should document it within the commission, not through political theatrics,” he asserted.

