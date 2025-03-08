Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Efforts underway to unclog rivers, build dykes in Kisumu to mitigate flooding

The initiative, a personal effort of Kisumu Central MP Hon Joshua Oron, has seen the backfilling of River Nyamasaria.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 8 – With long rains looming in western Kenya, efforts are underway to clog river mouths and build dykes to mitigate the effects of flooding in Kisumu.

The initiative, a personal effort of Kisumu Central MP Hon Joshua Oron, has seen the backfilling of River Nyamasaria.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The river has been the source of flooding displacing thousands of residents of Nyalenda slums annually.

Moses Achola, a resident of Kapuothe in Nyalenda says raising the river banks is the surest way to deal with flooding in the lower stream.

Achola says over the years, they have been forced outside their houses, losing property to the raging floods.

“Putting dykes brought hope to us that this year we will not abandon our houses when it rains,” he said.

He says the earlier preparations being employed along the river banks is a shift from the past.

“This will hold and I am certain that those living down the stream will not be affected by these floods,” he said.

In the past, he said, authorities were rushing with knee jack measures, when it was late.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

MP Oron, has employed a team of young people, working with bulldozers to clean the river of debris to allow for free flow of water when it rains as it empties into Lake Victoria.

“We are putting a strong dyke along this River Nyamasaria, this spot has been the cause of flooding downstream,” said John Mandela, overseeing the works.

Sarah Adhiambo recounted how the flood water had reduced her to zero, demolishing her house.

Adhiambo says she is optimistic that the effect of flooding will be reduced this year as a result of the steps taken to address the root cause.

“I am just thankful to those behind this initiative, in the long run it will cushion us from the perennial sufferings whenever it rains,” she said.

In the recent past, the MP had promised residents of Kapuothe that he will address the flooding menace once and for all.

The city management had threatened to move out the residents from the affected area and relocate them elsewhere, a move that was opposed.

An elderly person, Francis Ogonda, says they will not move out of their land, where they were born.

Ogonda says their farming land has been invaded by floods and the efforts to tame the rising river level will help protect their crops.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are going back to tilt our land with the hope that our crops will not be washed away into the lake,” he said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI seeks Benard Mbusu, Samuel Kamitu, Alphonse Kilewa ‘Edu’ over murder of Briton Campell Scott

Scott's partially decomposed body was discovered on February 22, 2025, in Makongo Forest, Makueni Sub-County, days after he arrived in Kenya to attend a...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will do whatever it takes to make sure you’re respected: President Ruto to Raila

President Ruto told Odinga that he will do anything he can to ensure he is well treated.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila says UDA-ODM pact not a coalition

Raila indicated that the success of the agreement might open the door for talks about a possible merger.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA-ODM pact a bold step towards national unity – DP Kindiki

DP Kindiki described the decision by the two political factions as a testament to visionary leadership.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises inclusivity in governance under UDA-ODM deal

Ruto who spoke during the signing of a deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga asserted that government seeks to sustain economic reforms including debt audit.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA-ODM pact ‘truly national and inclusive’ – Raila

Odinga also indicated that the successful implement of the Memorandum of Understanding will inform the basis of a robust framework for delivering to the...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga says ODM-UDA pact to benefit the youth, women

Wanga who is also ODM party chairman stated that it is not about individual leaders but the future of all Kenyans.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mixed reactions in Kisumu over President Ruto-Raila deal

Whereas a majority have hailed the deal, some see it as a waste of time, with no benefit for Kenyans.

21 hours ago