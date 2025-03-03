Connect with us

EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre.

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests Tigania West Lands Control Board member over bribery claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a member of the Tigania West Lands Control Board over alleged bribery claims.

According to the anti-graft agency, Geoffrey Muchiri was nabbed following a tip-off from a complainant who had sold off his 0.25 hectaresof land and required consent from the Board to transfer the property.

The investigators conducted an operation and arrested the suspect while receiving the bribe.

“After the arrest, the investigators recovered a total of Sh70,000 suspected to be proceeds of corruption,” EACC stated.

The suspect was booked at Isiolo Police Station for the offence of receiving a bribe as further processing of the case continues.

The organization indicated that it has embarked on a vigorous crackdown on corruption and bribery at service delivery points across the country.

