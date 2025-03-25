EAC-SADC Summit expands Eastern DRC Process mediators following Angola’s Exit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – The second joint summit of the Eastern African Community (EAC) and South African Development Community (SADC) has appointed an expanded panel to lead peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following Angola’s formal withdrawal as a mediator in the conflict.

The new panel includes former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde and Catherine Samba-Panza from the Central African Republic, alongside former Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), and Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa).

Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has been excluded from the new group.

The virtual summit co-chaired by EAC Chairperson President William Ruto of Kenya and SADC Chairperson President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe agreed that a political solution should be supported.

“The Joint Summit directed the Co-chairs to convene a briefing session with the Panel of Facilitators within the next seven days; the briefing should be done jointly by SADC, EAC, and the AU,” reads part of the communiqué issued after the meeting.

President Ruto noted that the escalating situation in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a source of concern for neighbouring countries.

Angola, which had been overseeing the AU-backed Luanda Process aimed at fostering reconciliation between DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, did not directly participate in the summit.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame said the fruitful joint summit took place in a positive atmosphere where key issues were clarified and leaders committed to a political solution that addresses the security concerns of all parties.

“If you want the war to end, you end the injustice, you end political problems for not only your people, but for others, including neighbours, that are affected.”

“I think we are making progress. We are counting on everyone to help make positive contributions towards ending all of this.” said President Kagame.

The leaders emphasized the need for coordinated regional action to restore peace and stability.

They also endorsed the joint EAC-SADC Ministerial meeting outcomes, held earlier in Harare, Zimbabwe, which laid out a detailed road-map with short, medium, and long-term solutions to the crisis.

Eastern DRC has long been plagued by violence and instability, driven by armed groups and communal conflicts that have disrupted livelihoods and triggered humanitarian crises.

In January, M23 took control of Goma, the capital of the mineral-rich North Kivu province, followed by the capture of Bukavu, the capital of neighboring South Kivu, in February; before advancing towards the West.