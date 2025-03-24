Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The meeting will mark the second joint summit after President Ruto co-chaired a joint inaugural meeting in January following a resolution by the EAC Summit on January 26/FILE/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

EAC, SADC Heads of State to hold virtual Summit on DRC

Leaders will deliberate on a report presented during the Joint EAC-SADC Ministerial Meeting held on March 17, in Harare, Zimbabwe, as they seek solutions to the ongoing instability in the region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Heads of State and Government from the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will convene their second joint summit on Monday evening to address the security situation in Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The virtual summit will be co-chaired by President William Ruto, who also serves as the EAC Chairperson, and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the SADC Chairperson.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Leaders will deliberate on a report presented during the Joint EAC-SADC Ministerial Meeting held on March 17, in Harare, Zimbabwe, as they seek solutions to the ongoing instability in the region.

“The Heads of State and Government of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will convene their second joint summit on 24 March 2025 to address the critical security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),” part of the statement read.

Representing SADC will be its Double Troika including Zimbabwe (Chair), Angola (former Chair), and Madagascar (incoming Chair); along with States leading the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Affairs: Tanzania (Chair), Malawi (incoming Chair), and Zambia (former Chair).

South Africa, a troop-contributing country to the SADC Mission in the DRC will also attend the virtual meeting alongsidethe Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The meeting will mark the second joint summit after President Ruto co-chaired a joint inaugural meeting in January following a resolution by the EAC Summit on January 26.

While DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame had confirmed attendance, Tshisekedi skipped the meeting.

His Spokesperson Tina Salama later cited scheduling conflicts in a media response.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

State Officer disqualification: Lorot defends IEBC bid citing precedent in Cabinet

Appearing before the IEBC Selection Panel on Monday, Lorot argued that there is precedent allowing State Officers to transition into other government roles.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi condemns targeted assault on Salasya at Nyayo Stadium

Mudavadi warned that intolerance undermines democracy, which thrives on open dialogue and respect for differing views.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

The Devil Can Be Angry, But We’ll Build Churches – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the construction of churches across Kenya, dismissing criticism from opponents....

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto among regional Leaders Convening for Crisis Talks Over Escalating DRC Conflict

Sources close to Kenya’s foreign affairs docket confirmed on Friday that preparations are underway for the emergency summit

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto meets with Mt Kenya leaders, reaffirms commitment to development programmes

The Head of State emphasized that frequent engagements with political leaders are key to driving development under his administration’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisiangani dropped as ICT PS in new govt changes

In changes announced by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, President William Ruto named him as a senior advisor at the President's Economic Council.

4 days ago

Kenya

Ruto flags off 2025 Safari Rally, calls for private sector support

The flag-off ceremony sets the stage for a highly anticipated rally weekend, with thousands expected to throng Kasarani and Naivasha to witness the iconic...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya could settle all debt if govt cut theft by half: Mbadi

The Treasury CS stated that if at least half of the estimated Sh2 billion daily losses to graft is curbed, the country could save...

4 days ago