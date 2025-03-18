Connect with us

EAC

EAC, SADC agree on resource mobilization to support DRC peacebuilding

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – The East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will now pursue joint resource mobilization and financial frameworks as part of the strategies to support ongoing peace efforts in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The undertaking formed part of the outcome of a joint ministerial meeting EAC and SADC held in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who co-chaired the forum, emphasized that the ministers adopted these outcomes as part of a comprehensive roadmap for peace that addresses the root causes of conflict in the region.

“The meeting engaged in in-depth discussions on the report by the EAC-SADC Chiefs of Defence following the Nairobi and Dar es Salaam meetings,” said Mudavadi.

Speaking after the meeting, Mudavadi noted that the forum outlined immediate, medium, and long-term strategies necessary to help bring an end to the war in Eastern DRC.

Together with his co-chair Amon Murwira, Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers, Mudavadi added that Monday’s deliberations also assessed the progress made in implementing resolutions from the joint summit of the Heads of State and Government.

Pursuing sustainable peace

The Joint Summit held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on February 8 had directed the EAC-SADC Chiefs of Defence Forces (CDFs) to implement several resolutions, including an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the DRC conflict.

The Summit also directed provision of humanitarian assistance, including repatriation of the deceased and evacuation of the injured, a securitization plan for Goma and surrounding areas and eopening of main supply routes, including the Goma-Sake-Bukavu route.

The regional leaders also mandated an immediate reopening of Goma airport and merging of the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes into the Luanda-Nairobi Process.

The leaders directed the resumption of direct negotiations and dialogue with all state and non-state actors, both military and non-military, including M23.

EAC and SADC Chiefs of Defence Forces held meetings to adopt a roadmap for the implementation of directives, leading to Monday’s joint deliberation as a follow-up engagement.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, the deliberations are also intended to pave the way for transforming the political climate within the DRC.

Mudavadi stressed that the meeting addressed key outstanding issues vital to achieving sustainable peace and stability in the region.

The mineral-rich eastern DRC has long been plagued by conflict, with numerous armed groups vying for control over the area’s vast resources and power.

The eastern provinces remain a hotspot of insurgency led by rebel groups, most notably the March 23 Movement (M23) in North Kivu and its Twirwaneho affiliate in South Kivu, as well as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) operating in Ituri and North Kivu.

The conflict has resulted in massive displacement and loss of lives, prompting international efforts to restore peace in the region.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya accompanied Mudavadi to the meeting in Harare.

